Darner out as men's hoops coach at Green Bay after 5 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Linc Darner is out as the men's basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons on the job.

Chancellor Michael Alexander confirmed the move Monday, saying in a statement that the university and coach "have decided to part ways."

Stadium first reported Darner's exit.

Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay after replacing Brian Wardle, who left for Bradley. The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.

"We appreciate the leadership of Coach Darner and his focus on coaching and mentoring the outstanding student-athletes that have been part of this program during his tenure as head coach," Alexander said. "We are a Division I university and remain committed to continuing the legacy of our outstanding Division I athletics program in the future."

Athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a statement that school officials thank Darner "for his service and strong commitment to our student-athletes here at UW-Green Bay and to the Green Bay community over the past five years. Guthrie added that "we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."