Dosunmu, No. 23 Illinois hold off No. 18 Iowa, secure No. 4 seed in Big Ten

Dosunmu hit yet another shot to put the dagger in an opposing team with a mid-range jump shot to give the Illini a four-point lead with 31 seconds to play.

"Ayo is a different guy, and I mean that in every possible, positive format I can come up with," Underwood said. "He lives for that. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn't shoot. People told him he wasn't strong enough. All Ayo does is work to prove them wrong."

It was yet another show of Dosunmu's late-game brilliance to seal a win, which he's done eight times this season.

"It was a fun feeling. (Bakari) Evelyn, we were talking the whole game, having fun and competing," Dosunmu said. "I just had it late game and he was talking and I was talking to him. I just wanted to make a play for my team, just competing."

Iowa answered with a basket by Luka Garza to get within two points with 17 seconds left. In his only blemish in an otherwise flawless game, Dosunmu missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Hawkeyes a chance to tie or possibly win.