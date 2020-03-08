Dosunmu, No. 23 Illinois hold off No. 18 Iowa, secure No. 4 seed in Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — Of all the scenes Ayo Dosunmu has written and starred in between the walls of the State Farm Center, perhaps he delivered his masterpiece on Sunday evening.
He passed, he shot, he rebounded and, by the end, he celebrated the University of Illinois' 78-76 win over No. 18 Iowa in a game ripe with emotion, in-your-face jawing, double technicals and nearly a 16-point comeback from the Hawkeyes.
"We don't like each other, it's as simple as that," Dosunmu said. "We just don't. They want to kill us and we want to kill them."
He finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in what could have been his final home contest for the No. 23 Illini. Dosunmu held his hands up at the end of the game, did a live interview on the Big Ten Network, hugged Illinois coach Brad Underwood and ran through the Orange Krush student section as if to take in the scene.
With the win, Illinois (21-10, 13-7) clinches the No. 4 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis and a double-bye and a direct path to the quarterfinals. A possible rematch against Iowa looms in Friday's quarterfinal round, should the Hawkeyes (20-11, 11-9) beat either Northwestern or Minnesota in the second round.
Dosunmu hit yet another shot to put the dagger in an opposing team with a mid-range jump shot to give the Illini a four-point lead with 31 seconds to play.
"Ayo is a different guy, and I mean that in every possible, positive format I can come up with," Underwood said. "He lives for that. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn't shoot. People told him he wasn't strong enough. All Ayo does is work to prove them wrong."
It was yet another show of Dosunmu's late-game brilliance to seal a win, which he's done eight times this season.
"It was a fun feeling. (Bakari) Evelyn, we were talking the whole game, having fun and competing," Dosunmu said. "I just had it late game and he was talking and I was talking to him. I just wanted to make a play for my team, just competing."
Iowa answered with a basket by Luka Garza to get within two points with 17 seconds left. In his only blemish in an otherwise flawless game, Dosunmu missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Hawkeyes a chance to tie or possibly win.
With 1.6 seconds left, Iowa got the ball to Garza, its perspective National Player of the Year, who went up for a shot that was blocked by Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn to seal the game.
“It was the most important block of my career," Cockburn said.
Underwood called a timeout before the final play after seeing Iowa's formation. Illinois put sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili on the in-bounder and kept Cockburn on Garza. Underwood thought Iowa was going to try to get a 3-pointer or go to Garza, particularly if the Illini switched on defense.
“We put Kofi on the ball and knew they were going to have to shoot one over a 7-6 wingspan," Underwood said.
The game was tied 41-all at halftime before Illinois came storming out of the gate in the second half with a 12-5 run to open the half and create separation that was fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Andres Feliz, who finished with 14 points and five points from Trent Frazier, who finished with seven points.
Illinois put together an 11-0 run to take a 16-point lead before the Hawkeyes and Garza answered back. Garza finished with 28 points and eight rebounds, and Underwood said he is the front-runner for the National Player of the Year, in his opinion.
"We withstood Garza at the end," Underwood said.
