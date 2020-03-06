Drake starts second half on 13-0 run, ends Illinois State's season at MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Freshman Antonio Reeves buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half to cut Drake's lead to 38-36.
That capped a great last two minutes of the first half as Illinois State seemingly had momentum on its side during Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in game at Enterprise Center.
"I thought we had a great mindset coming out of the locker room (for the second half)," said ISU coach Dan Muller.
Instead, what followed in the first 8:30 of the second half was a horror show as the Redbirds' season came to an end.
Drake scored the first 13 points after the intermission as turnovers, a constant source of angst for the Redbirds this season, reared up again. ISU made a spirited rally from a 17-point deficit before falling, 75-65.
"Just defensive breakdowns and turnovers. That's what it really came down to," said Zach Copeland, who scored 11 points in his final ISU game.
ISU's first 10 possessions of the second half resulted in six turnovers and four missed shots. That allowed Drake to build a sizable lead that proved too insurmountable to overcome.
The Redbirds finished with a 10-21 record, their worst since the 2002-03 season. This was the second straight year that ISU was in the MVC tourney play-in round and the Redbirds' earliest exit since 2011.
ISU, which got within 56-52 with 6:49 left, committed 17 turnovers while shooting 38.9% from the field, going 12 of 32 outside the arc.
Junior forward Keith Fisher III, who missed the last game with an illness, returned and paced the Redbirds with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Reeves added 13 points, while Copeland chipped in 11.
"It's just really tough. It hurts," said Fisher. "Really wanted this win for my seniors and for the rest of my brothers and my coaches ... I love playing with these guys, especially the three guys (Copeland, Jaycee Hillsman and Ricky Torres) I won't able to play with for the rest of my college career. It's extremely tough. It hurts like hell."
Drake (19-13), which had problems with ISU's zone in a 57-53 loss in Normal on Feb. 22, advanced to face regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Northern Iowa (25-5) in a noon Friday quarterfinal.
Liam Robbins, a 7-foot sophomore center, led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Drake also got 17 points each from Anthony Murphy and sophomore Garrett Sturtz off the bench, while Jonah Jackson went 5 of 6 outside the arc for 15 points.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field and were 9 of 20 on 3-point attempts. Sturtz had eight boards as Drake took a 33-25 rebounding advantage.
"I thought it was a great effort by our guys. It was great to see them play a little loose and free," said Drake coach Darian DeVries. "We got some 3s to go down. We've been struggling the last few games with that."
The Bulldogs seemed much more comfortable when ISU went zone than it did 11 days ago.
"I thought our guys just did a better job of being aggressive against the zone and attacked it on the interior a little bit better than we did the first time around," said DeVries.
Illinois State reacts to season-ending 75-65 loss to Drake in MVC Tournament #ArchMadness30 pic.twitter.com/6mKHFdlHol— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) March 6, 2020
When Sturtz nailed a 3-pointer, the Bulldogs enjoyed a 51-38 lead with 14:12 left. Robbins sank two free throws to give Drake a 55-38 advantage and the game looked like a blowout.
However, Torres came off the bench and gave ISU a spark. The Redbirds went on a 14-1 run, capped by Torres' three free throws, to get within 56-52.
But Sturtz got behind ISU's defense for a layup, was fouled and sank the free throw. The Bulldogs settled down and expanded the lead to 68-54 on Jackson's 3-pointer with 3:33 left. ISU didn't get closer than seven again.
"Just some of our issues over the course of the season showed itself, some of the inconsistency defensively, turnovers, lulls in scoring the ball," said Muller. "But they are a hard matchup for us because of Robbins."
Drake used an 11-0 run to take a 19-14 lead. ISU regained the lead at 22-21 on Fisher's 3-pointer with 7:50 left. But the Bulldogs kept getting the ball inside and built a 34-25 lead on Jackson's 3-pointer with 3:26 left until the break.
ISU closed the half strong. Hillsman's three-point play was followed by a Drake turnover. The Redbirds ran the clock down for the last shot. Horne penetrated and kicked it out to Reeves, who sank his second 3-pointer that gave the Redbird fans something to cheer about.
It didn't last long.
"We fought. I thought those guys did a great job while I was out fighting back," said Copeland. "I love those guys, man. They left it all out there for me when I wasn't in. That's what I'm most proud about. They gave it their all, and that's all you can ask."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson