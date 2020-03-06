Drake starts second half on 13-0 run, ends Illinois State's season at MVC Tournament

Liam Robbins, a 7-foot sophomore center, led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Drake also got 17 points each from Anthony Murphy and sophomore Garrett Sturtz off the bench, while Jonah Jackson went 5 of 6 outside the arc for 15 points.

The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field and were 9 of 20 on 3-point attempts. Sturtz had eight boards as Drake took a 33-25 rebounding advantage.

"I thought it was a great effort by our guys. It was great to see them play a little loose and free," said Drake coach Darian DeVries. "We got some 3s to go down. We've been struggling the last few games with that."

The Bulldogs seemed much more comfortable when ISU went zone than it did 11 days ago.

"I thought our guys just did a better job of being aggressive against the zone and attacked it on the interior a little bit better than we did the first time around," said DeVries.

When Sturtz nailed a 3-pointer, the Bulldogs enjoyed a 51-38 lead with 14:12 left. Robbins sank two free throws to give Drake a 55-38 advantage and the game looked like a blowout.

However, Torres came off the bench and gave ISU a spark. The Redbirds went on a 14-1 run, capped by Torres' three free throws, to get within 56-52.