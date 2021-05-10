 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Bloomington standout Chris Payton commits to Pittsburgh
0 comments

Former Bloomington standout Chris Payton commits to Pittsburgh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CHRIS PAYTON PITT

Bloomington's Chris Payton shoots over Normal West's Shea Cupples during a January 2019 game. Payton committed to the University of Pittsburgh on Monday.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Former Bloomington High School basketball standout Chris Payton announced Monday on Twitter he has committed to the University of Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Payton just completed his second season at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College where he averaged 12.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while being named to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference all-region first team.

Payton recorded a double-double in 14 games, including the last eight of the season, as Indian Hills compiled a 21-3 record.

Payton helped BHS to a third-place finish in the 2017 Class 3A State Tournament as a sophomore. The next season he averaged 20.2 points and 11.7 rebounds while making the Class 3A All-State second team.

As a BHS senior, Payton averaged 22.5 points and 8.5 rebounds before leaving the team for personal reasons with a month left in the season.

Before his junior year at BHS, Payton committed to Illinois State. He later  reopened his recruitment before signing a national letter of intent with Southern Illinois in November 2018.

Payton will have two years eligibility with Pittsburgh, which is coached by Jeff Capel and finished this season with a 10-12 record.

+1 
CHRIS PAYTON MUGSHOT INDIAN HILLS

Payton
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News