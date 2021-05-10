Former Bloomington standout Chris Payton commits to Pittsburgh

BLOOMINGTON — Former Bloomington High School basketball standout Chris Payton announced Monday on Twitter he has committed to the University of Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Payton just completed his second season at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College where he averaged 12.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while being named to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference all-region first team.

Payton recorded a double-double in 14 games, including the last eight of the season, as Indian Hills compiled a 21-3 record.

Payton helped BHS to a third-place finish in the 2017 Class 3A State Tournament as a sophomore. The next season he averaged 20.2 points and 11.7 rebounds while making the Class 3A All-State second team.

As a BHS senior, Payton averaged 22.5 points and 8.5 rebounds before leaving the team for personal reasons with a month left in the season.