Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn protects paint against variety of opponents

Bezhanishvili played strong defense on Indiana standout freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, particularly in the second half. With two games remaining in the regular season, Illinois (20-9, 12-6) is in contention for at least a share of the Big Ten championship, a double-bye in the tournament and is nearly a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Bezhanishvili is an important factor for the rest of the year.

"He’s one of the leaders that we need to be good," Cockburn said. "Whenever he’s going, the team is going. Him coming back and being back on track is really important for us. He works hard in practice, he works after practice and puts in extra time. It’s nice to see his work paying off."

Close games, no problem: In Underwood's first two years in charge, Illinois was 23-31 in games decided by 10 points or fewer. In his first year, he had a roster that didn't exactly fit with what he was after. Last year, with a roster that fit his preferences, he had a young team learning to win.

This year, Illinois is 10-6 in those games, which is a good sign as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Sunday, star guard Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer and two free throws with less than two minutes in the game to ice the win.