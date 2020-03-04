Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn protects paint against variety of opponents

CHAMPAIGN — Every game in the Big Ten Conference presents a different matchup challenge for Kofi Cockburn.
In some games, Cockburn, a freshman on the No. 23-ranked University of Illinois basketball team, has to fight for positioning in the post. In other games, he's chasing bigger players out to the 3-point line. Sunday's win against Indiana was the former. Cockburn kept one foot in the paint at almost all times and feasted on Hoosiers who dared drive at his 7-foot, 295-pound frame.
Cockburn had a career-high six blocks, most coming in help-side defense. It was tied for the fifth-most blocks in Illinois history and the most since Nov. 11, 2011 when Meyers Leonard recorded six.
“I was challenged," Cockburn said. "Coach challenged me every day in practice just me coming over to help. Most of the teams we play have bigger guys than our guards, so they try to impose their will in the post and coach basically emphasized the importance of me coming over and making sure I help on the blue line and challenge every shot. (Sunday) I took the challenge and made good use of it."
The six blocks were the most Cockburn had personally recorded since Nov. 9, 2018, when he had five at Oak Hill Academy against Washington Academy (N.C.).
“You want him to get to the level that you know he’s capable of," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s fun to work with because he just keeps wanting more. You forget he’s an 18-year-old kid and he’s emotional sometimes, but his physical tools make him fun to work with sometimes."
Giorgi gets going: It had been no secret that Illinois sophomore big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili had been struggling entering Sunday's game. He was shooting 13-of-53 (24.5%) in his last nine games and hadn't started since Feb. 11 in a home loss to Michigan State.
His role on the bench moved him back to primarily playing the center position, where he excelled last season. Underwood has consistently praised Bezhanishvili's work ethic in working his way through the slump.
On Sunday, Bezhanishvili scored six points and had five rebounds as the Orange Krush student section chanted his name and his teammates met him on the floor to celebrate.
“I think he was more confident," Underwood said. "I’m really proud of Giorgi. I’ll get emotional if I talk about Giorgi. He’s in a really good place right now."
Bezhanishvili played strong defense on Indiana standout freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, particularly in the second half. With two games remaining in the regular season, Illinois (20-9, 12-6) is in contention for at least a share of the Big Ten championship, a double-bye in the tournament and is nearly a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Bezhanishvili is an important factor for the rest of the year.
"He’s one of the leaders that we need to be good," Cockburn said. "Whenever he’s going, the team is going. Him coming back and being back on track is really important for us. He works hard in practice, he works after practice and puts in extra time. It’s nice to see his work paying off."
Close games, no problem: In Underwood's first two years in charge, Illinois was 23-31 in games decided by 10 points or fewer. In his first year, he had a roster that didn't exactly fit with what he was after. Last year, with a roster that fit his preferences, he had a young team learning to win.
This year, Illinois is 10-6 in those games, which is a good sign as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Sunday, star guard Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer and two free throws with less than two minutes in the game to ice the win.
It was another in a long line of game-closing moments for Dosunmu this season. He celebrated his 3-pointer in front of the Orange Krush on Sunday.
“I’m pretty sure all hoopers around the world envision shots like that," Dosunmu said. "It’s just the instinct. My passion just comes out. I don’t particularly have a specific celebration. Sometimes I’m like, ‘I have ice in the veins.’ When it happens so fast and the crowd is so loud, at times it’s just hard and I just go off my emotion."
This bigger picture is that there's an experience to this team that can pay dividends in close postseason games this year.
“Experience. Confidence,” Underwood said. “It’s nice when you’ve got guys. Ran a play to (Andres Feliz). Ran plays to Kofi. Kofi’s like: ‘Throw me the ball. I’m gonna at least get fouled and make the free throws.' Ayo’s like: ‘Throw me the ball.’
“You’ve got guys hungry for it. That’s the main difference. They want to be in those situations and they’re confident when they’re in them."
