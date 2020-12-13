 Skip to main content
Jimmy Collins, former UIC coach and Illinois assistant, dies
Jimmy Collins, a longtime Illinois men's basketball assistant coach, died Sunday morning.

CHICAGO — Jimmy Collins, who coached Illinois-Chicago to the NCAA tournament three times in 14 seasons, died Sunday morning, the school announced. He was 74.

Collins led UIC to a 218-208 record from 1996 to 2010. The Flames posted four 20-win seasons and made the program's only NCAA tournament appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Collins played for Lou Henson at New Mexico State from 1967-70. He helped the Aggies reach the Final Four in his last season and was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls.

Collins spent 13 seasons as an assistant under Henson at Illinois and was one of the main architects of the 1988-89 "Flyin' Illini" squad that won 31 games and reached the Final Four. He also recruited Deon Thomas, Illinois' career scoring leader and a former UIC assistant.

Collins is survived by his wife Hettie and children Erica, Kenny, Semaj and Brandi.

