Kindred: 'God had my back the whole time.' Former Illinois State player Christian Romine finds home, happiness at Lincoln College

"This opportunity came and it's been a real blessing to know God had my back the whole time and He was there for me."

Romine fell into what he termed "really bad depression" following his redshirt season at Illinois State. He took a couple of weeks off from basketball the next fall and then withdrew from the university. He re-enrolled for the second semester and practiced with the Redbirds.

"After the season, I decided to stop playing and just go to school," he said.

He attended ISU as a student-only in the 2018-19 school year and was prepared to do the same this past fall. He put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but realized he may not be called.

Sitting in class about a week into the semester, his cellphone rang.

"It was just a random number," Romine said.

He ignored it.

Then, he received a text message from the number that read in part, "We have a scholarship for you if you want an opportunity."

Romine called the number, which belonged to Lincoln College assistant coach Edwind McGhee. The next week, Romine was enrolled at Lincoln College.