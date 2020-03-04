Kindred: 'God had my back the whole time.' Former Illinois State player Christian Romine finds home, happiness at Lincoln College

Christian Romine was the hero Sunday. His tip-in at the buzzer lifted the Lincoln College basketball team to a berth in the NAIA National Tournament.
The home fans at the Lincoln Center rushed the court, swarming the 6-foot-9 Romine in celebration of a 72-71 win over College of the Ozarks in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Tournament.
"That's what I was missing, having that feeling of winning games and being part of something big," Romine said Tuesday. "What happened on Sunday night ... it was all worth the wait."
Christian Romine with the buzzer beater! 🏆😈 https://t.co/6nBUOVnbCT— Lynx Athletics (@LCLynxAthletics) March 2, 2020
The wait has actually been a dark and difficult journey. A Mahomet-Seymour High School grad and former Illinois State player, Romine has been as far as one can get from the middle of a jubilant mob.
He has experienced the depth and isolation of depression. Lincoln College — after stops at Texas-El Paso and ISU — has given him a new basketball opportunity and, better, a new look at life.
"It was a rough battle ... fighting through depression, having to go to a mental hospital in Chicago," Romine said. "That was a rough part of my life. I just kept pushing through and talking to therapists and talking to everybody ... being more open with my feelings.
"This opportunity came and it's been a real blessing to know God had my back the whole time and He was there for me."
Romine fell into what he termed "really bad depression" following his redshirt season at Illinois State. He took a couple of weeks off from basketball the next fall and then withdrew from the university. He re-enrolled for the second semester and practiced with the Redbirds.
"After the season, I decided to stop playing and just go to school," he said.
He attended ISU as a student-only in the 2018-19 school year and was prepared to do the same this past fall. He put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but realized he may not be called.
Sitting in class about a week into the semester, his cellphone rang.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was just a random number," Romine said.
He ignored it.
Then, he received a text message from the number that read in part, "We have a scholarship for you if you want an opportunity."
Romine called the number, which belonged to Lincoln College assistant coach Edwind McGhee. The next week, Romine was enrolled at Lincoln College.
"One thing I really missed from basketball was having that camaraderie with all my teammates," he said. "I was very happy that I got this opportunity to get that back."
Needing one credit hour to become eligible, Romine had to wait until the second semester to play for head coach Pat Lepper's Lynx. He has averaged 10 points and 6.6 rebounds in 18 games with 27 blocked shots. Romine swatted away five in Sunday's win while contributing 10 points and eight rebounds.
What has he brought to the team?
"A great hairstyle. That's the first thing he brings," joked Lepper of Romine's somewhat unruly locks. "The big thing is he is a very smart player. You see his size and athleticism, but he's very smart. He gets what we're trying to do offensively and defensively. The thing I really appreciate is that he's a great teammate."
Romine's game-winner Sunday qualified Lincoln (20-13) for next week's NAIA National Tournament at Sioux Falls, S.D. After the celebration ended, Lepper had a chat with his center.
"That moment ... he'll forever remember that," Lepper said. "We had a conversation and he said he was extremely grateful. I just told him, 'Thanks for giving us a chance. Thanks for believing in us.'
"I think it's going to start this young man on a better path than he was on."
It already has.
It was worth the wait.
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred