Kindred: Illinois State's basketball program '7-under' for the past three years. That's not nearly good enough

To be fair, this was the first losing season in Muller's eight on the job. The 5-13 Valley record was only the second sub-.500 league mark in his tenure (8-10 his first year). Even after this albatross of a season, his overall record is 149-117 (.557) and MVC ledger 81-63 (.563).

This also is true: take away the 28-7 campaign and you're left with 121-110. Take away that season's 17-1 Valley record and you have 64-62.

The past three years have been a missed opportunity. A program that was on the rise when Muller signed his deal in August 2017 has first stagnated and now slipped.

Injuries have played a role, but it runs deeper. Turnovers have been a huge problem throughout this three-year stretch and the hard truth is that is a reflection on coaching, coachability and accountability.

It also is linked to player turnover within the program. The 2016-17 team was terrific in part because it had two fourth-year players at guard in Lee and Tony Wills and two third-year players in Deontae Hawkins and MiKyle McIntosh. Too many teams, including this year's, have lacked that veteran presence.