Krutwig leads No. 22 Loyola into MVC tourney finale against Drake

ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Loyola beat Indiana State, 65-49, on Saturday to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final.

Krutwig also had four assists and blocked three shots. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson scored 14 points for the Ramblers (23-4), and Keith Clemons had 12.

"The five starters have really kind of taken it upon ourselves to set the tone in games," Krutwig said. "It's not just offensively. It's mostly on defense. When it comes down to it we were firing on all cylinders, making the right reads."

Loyola meets Drake in Sunday's 1 p.m. championship game.

Indiana State (15-10) shot 38.5% (20 for 52) from the field. Jake LaRavia scored 13 points, and Tyreke Key had 11 on 4-for-13 shooting.

Key was averaging 17.5 points per game coming into the day.

"We just have a constant respect for him," Ramblers forward Aher Ugusk said. "Guarding him with being physical and just keying on him has just been a goal of ours."

The Sycamores were one of two teams to beat top-seeded Loyola in conference play with a 76-71 win at home on Jan. 10. But they fell behind early in this one and never caught up.