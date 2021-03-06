Krutwig leads No. 22 Loyola past Indiana State, into MVC Tournament final

ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Loyola beat Indiana State, 65-49, on Saturday to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament final.

Krutwig also had four assists and blocked three shots. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson scored 14 points for the Ramblers (23-4), and Keith Clemons had 12.

Indiana State (15-10) shot 38.5% (20 for 52) from the field. Jake LaRavia scored 13 points, and Tyreke Key had 11.

The Sycamores were one of two teams to beat top-seeded Loyola in conference play with a 76-71 win at home on Jan. 10. But they fell behind early in this one and never caught up.

Braden Norris set the tone by hitting three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes. The Ramblers led 42-28 at halftime.

DYNAMIC DUO

It was the 96th win at Loyola for Krutwig and Williamson, who continue to build on their record as the winningest four-year players in school history.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana State: Coach Greg Lansing has 181 wins with the Sycamores, leaving him one behind Duane Klueh's school record.