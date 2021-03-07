Loyola captures MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 20 Loyola to a 75-65 win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) will be making their seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

Keith Clemons added 13 points for Loyola, which has won six in a row and 17 of its last 18.

Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team. The Bulldogs were appearing in the MVC title game for the first time since they won the tournament in 2008. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points.

Krutwig, the MVC Player of the Year, had eight rebounds. He sent Loyola on a 7-0 run with a hook shot from the lane that broke a 24-all tie.

Clemons hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to push the lead to a 53-37.

Both teams recorded 10-0 runs in the first half.

Loyola, which hit 10 of 24 shots (63%) in the opening half, won its three tournament games by a total of 50 points.