Missouri Valley Conference losing key players to transfer portal as Valpo's Freeman-Liberty joins list

NORMAL — There were only four seniors among the 15 players named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference basketball squad less than two months ago. The league figured to be much improved for the 2020-21 season.

It still might happen. However, some of the Valley's star power has been diminished with several top players who could return on their way out.

How that affects the league's balance of power remains to be seen.

Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard who was a all-league first-team selection, announced Tuesday he will enter the transfer portal. He previously said he was putting his name into the NBA Draft, although he did not hire an agent and could return to college.

"This comes as a surprise," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich told the Northwest Indiana Times. "Javon was really good in his two years here. We wish him nothing but the best and hope that he finds what he is looking for."