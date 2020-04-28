MVC losing key players to transfer portal as Valpo's Freeman-Liberty joins list

NORMAL — There were only four seniors among the 15 players named to the all-Missouri Valley Conference basketball squad less than two months ago. The league figured to be much improved for the 2020-21 season.
It still might happen. However, some of the Valley's star power has been diminished with several top players who could return on their way out.
How that affects the league's balance of power remains to be seen.
Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard who was a all-league first-team selection, announced Tuesday he will enter the transfer portal. He previously said he was putting his name into the NBA Draft, although he did not hire an agent and could return to college.
"This comes as a surprise," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich told the Northwest Indiana Times. "Javon was really good in his two years here. We wish him nothing but the best and hope that he finds what he is looking for."
Last week, the Valley's best player also put his name into the NBA Draft. However, Northern Iowa sophomore guard AJ Green didn't hire an agent and it appears he will return to the defending regular-season champion Panthers. Players have until June 3 to declare they are returning to college.
The 6-4 Green was also a first-team all-league choice and the Larry Bird Trophy winner as the Valley's most valuable player, only the third sophomore to earn the honor.
“As of right now I don’t plan on leaving,” Green told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “I’m doing this to get feedback and try to learn as much as possible about the whole process and about how I can get better.”
Green, whose father, Kyle, is UNI's associate head coach, averaged a league-high 19.7 points per game on 39.1% shooting from 3-point range and 91.7% from the free throw line.
Liam Robbins definitely won't be coming back to Drake. The 7-foot sophomore center enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Bulldogs and was the league's most improved player, averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and a league-best 2.9 blocks while taking second-team all-league honors.
Robbins entered the transfer portal earlier this month and two days later joined Minnesota, where his uncle, Ed Conroy, was recently promoted from assistant to associate head coach.
DeAndre Williams was arguably the Valley's best freshman. However, Evansville's 6-9 forward missed 14 league games because of a back injury. Williams, who averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds, is in the transfer portal along with declaring for the NBA Draft.
Southern Illinois lost Aaron Cook, a 6-2 guard who led the Salukis with a 15.0 scoring average in the first six games before a hand injury sidelined him the rest of the season. Cook will be a graduate transfer at Gonzaga.
"Any time you lose high-level players it's going to impact those teams," said Illinois State coach Dan Muller. "I've lost players to transfer, and as a coach I feel for those coaches who have done such a good job developing those players to potentially lose them.
"But there's also years in the Valley where we think it's going to be a down year and it's better than you thought because you had kids sitting out or kids coming in that are impact guys. I don't worry about the Valley, but it certainly impacts those individual teams and programs."
Every Valley team has at least one player transferring, with Southern Illinois and Evansville leading the pack with four each. ISU lost 6-9 sophomore forward Rey Idowu (4.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg), who is transferring to Tulsa after starting 14 games for the Redbirds.
Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native, also announced his intention a year ago to transfer after his freshman season. However, he decided to come back to Valparaiso and led the team with 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds along with a school-record 74 steals.
Valpo became the first team to advance from the MVC Tournament play-in round to the championship game in March before losing to Bradley, 80-66. The Crusaders finished 19-16 and with four starters returning were expected to emerge as contenders in the 2020-21 season.
Freeman-Liberty, whose uncle, Marcus Liberty, is a former University of Illinois standout, posted on Twitter about transferring on Tuesday:
"To this day I’ve never had to make a decision this impactful In my life... I love Valpo, they’ve been a huge part of making me the man I am becoming today... I have somethings going on that requires me to home close to my grandmother... Please respect me & my family privacy."
Muller can particularly feel Drake's pain. The Redbirds also lost a key player, 6-9 Reggie Lynch, to Minnesota in the spring 2014.
The ISU coach said he's sure the Drake and Valpo coaching staffs were aware they might lose Robbins and Freeman-Liberty and planned accordingly.
"But it's hard to have contingency plans when you lose an all-league player, especially a big at this time," said Muller. "This year, with everything going on (because of COVID-19 and coaches not able to travel), it's more difficult to find hidden gems."
