MVC roundup: Kuhlman scores 21 to carry Evansville over UNI

Senior forward Evan Kuhlman scored a career-high 21 points as Evansville beat Northern Iowa 65-61 on Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Samari Curtis added 14 points off the bench for Evansville (4-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Shamar Givance contributed six assists while Jax Levitch grabbed eight rebounds for the Purple Aces.

Austin Phyfe had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-6, 1-2). Freshman Bowen Born added 12 points. Trae Berhow had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Evansville won the game at the 3-point line. The Aces made 11 of 33 from distance while UNI went 0 of 11 outside the arc.

The teams will play again Sunday. Evansville will entertain Illinois State next Saturday and Sunday. ISU is off this weekend after Valparaiso postponed a two-game series at Redbird Arena because of a positive COVID-19 test in its program.

Missouri State 84, Indiana State 74: Sophomore guard Isiaih Mosley poured in 23 points while Gaige Prim contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri State took a big first-lead lead and cruised at Springfield, Mo.

Missouri State (5-1, 2-1) shot 71% from the field in the first half in building a 50-30 lead at the break.