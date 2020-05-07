NCAA calls alleged Kansas basketball violations "egregious"

This evidence, the NCAA argues, is "overwhelming factual information that demonstrates Adidas, Gassnola and Gatto promoted the institutions interests and, therefore, are boosters."

"The NCAA enforcement staff's reply does not in any way change the University of Kansas' position that the allegations brought against our men's basketball program are simply baseless and littered with false representations," the school said. in a statement Thursday. "As the federal trial proved, Adidas employees intentionally concealed impermissible payments from the university and its coaching staff. The university has never denied these impermissible payments were made.

"For the NCAA enforcement staff to allege that the university should be held responsible for these payments is a distortion of the facts and a gross misapplication of NCAA bylaws and case precedent."

The initial notice of allegations was filed in September, and Kansas officials had 90 days to respond, a deadline that was extended to February. The NCAA enforcement staff then had 60 days to file the reply that came out this week.