No. 1 Gonzaga pauses basketball competition through Dec. 14
Baylor Gonzaga Basketball

West Virginia and Gonzaga play during the first half of a game Wednesdayin Indianapolis. Gonzaga was scheduled to play Baylor on Saturday but the game was cancelled due to COVID.

 Jim Benson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Top-ranked Gonzaga paused basketball competition Sunday through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19.

On Saturday in Indianapolis, less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off against No. 2 Baylor, the game was called off because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

Gonzaga last played Wednesday night in Indianapolis, beating No. 11 West Virginia to improve to 3-0.

The pause in competition wiped out scheduled home games Tuesday against Tarleton State, Thursday against Southern University, Saturday against Northern Arizona and Dec. 14 against Idaho.

