Normal West graduate Francis Okoro leaving Oregon after two seasons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Normal West High School graduate Francis Okoro has decided to transfer from the University of Oregon after playing two seasons for the Ducks. The move was first reported by The Oregonian on Friday.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Okoro, who was born in Nigeria, started 18 games for Oregon this season. He averaged 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 29 games. He started 22 of 37 games as a freshman, contributing 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.

“After much prayer and consideration with my family, I have made the decision to transfer from the University of Oregon,” Okoro wrote in a since-deleted tweet Friday. “I want to extend my deepest thanks to the University of Oregon for giving me an incredible opportunity to attend college in a world-class academic environment and to play basketball. I also want to thank my coaches, teammates, and the tremendous fans for their unrivaled support ever since I stepped foot in Eugene. I love you all.”