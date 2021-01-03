Northern Illinois fires basketball coach Mark Montgomery

DEKALB — Northern Illinois fired basketball head coach Mark Montgomery on Sunday after a 1-7 start.

Montgomery had just two winning seasons since he took over in 2011 and led the Huskies to a 124-170 record. After going 18-13 last year, their lone victory this season was over Chicago State last month.

Associate head coach Lamar Chapman will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

"We thank Coach Montgomery for his commitment to NIU and his efforts to advance NIU men’s basketball over the last 10 seasons," said NIU athletic director Sean T. Frazier said. “We wish him the best in the future."

Frazier said NIU will conduct a national search for a new coach. The Huskies are off to a 1-7 start this season.

“We will be meticulous and efficient in finding the best person and coach to lead the Huskie men’s basketball program going forward," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.