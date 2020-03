Siena men's basketball team in isolation over virus concerns

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena College's men's basketball team, coaches and staff have been told to self-isolate until March 25 as a precaution after two officials who called the school's last game tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former Illinois State player Matt Hein played for Siena this season.

Siena spokesman Mike Demos said Thursday the school learned earlier in the week that two officials who worked Siena's game against Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on March 11 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19.

Demos said New York state and Albany County health department officials advised self-isolation for 14 days from the date of possible exposure. Fans who attended the game are not considered to be at risk, he said.

The two officials were not identified.

The America East Conference said one or both of the officials also worked its tournament game between Maine and Vermont at Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vermont on March 7; Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis in the Horizon League Tournament on March 9; and Manhattan vs. Fairfield in the MAAC Tournament on March 10.

University of Vermont spokesman Enrique Corredera said state health department officials did not warrant quarantine strategies because of the time gap between the game and the onset of symptoms. The game officials developed the symptoms at least three days later, he said.

