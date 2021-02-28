Top 25 round: Garza, Weiskamp lead No. 9 Iowa over No. 4 Ohio State

Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to take down No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.
Joe Weiskamp added 19 points, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, for Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in their regular season.
E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7). Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, they've lost three games in eight days.
After Liddell hit a jumper to open the game, the Buckeyes never led again.
Duane Washington Jr.'s 3-pointer cut the Iowa lead to seven points with 3:29 left in the first half, but a 10-3 Iowa run made it 42-28 at the break. Garza had 15 points in the first half, and Weiskamp had 13 on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
The Buckeyes mounted a 14-2 run to open the second half and got back within two with 16:49 left. But a 3-pointer from Weiskamp and a couple of baskets in the paint by Garza got the Hawkeyes out of the danger zone and Ohio State couldn't chip away down the stretch.
BUTLER 73, NO. 8 VILLANOVA 61: Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 to lead Butler over No. 8 Villanova, which became the sixth top-15 team to lose this weekend.
The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Villanova (15-4, 10-3), which had won 13 of its previous 15 and was favored by 10½ points. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats, who followed losses on Saturday by No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas.
Butler swung the game with defense, limiting the Wildcats to one basket during the final seven minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs took full advantage with a 16-3 run to take a 31-20 lead. They never trailed again.
Villanova charged back early in the second half, cutting a 42-28 deficit in half with a 7-0 flurry that forced Butler to call timeout. The Wildcats got as close as 42-37 with 14:14 to go, but Bolden stopped the run with a 3-pointer, Bryce Golden made three straight baskets for the Bulldogs and Bo Hodges closed out a 12-2 spurt with another 3 that gave Butler a 54-39 lead with 10:40 left.
The Wildcats closed to 57-50 with 6:13 remaining, but Harris and Bolden answered with back-to-back 3s.
NO. 12 HOUSTON 98, SOUTH FLORIDA 52: Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 12 Houston past visiting South Florida.
Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) put the game away with a huge first-half run. The junior guard, who scored 21 of his 33 points in the first half against Western Kentucky on Thursday, finished 8 of 16 from the field and hit 6 of 12 3-pointers.
DeJon Jarreau added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points apiece for Houston, which won its third straight and reached 20 wins for the sixth consecutive season. The Cougars shot 60% and made 15 of 33 3-pointers.
Houston forced the Bulls (8-10, 4-8) into 15 turnovers and converted those into 22 points.
Xavier Castaneda scored 11 points and Caleb Murphy added 10 for USF, which has lost five of six. The Bulls shot 37%.
The Cougars jumped out to a 54-16 lead with four minutes left in the first half by outscoring USF 47-10, including a 26-0 run. Houston led 56-21 at halftime behind 61% shooting, making 10 of 20 3-pointers.