Top 25 round: Garza, Weiskamp lead No. 9 Iowa over No. 4 Ohio State

Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to take down No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.

Joe Weiskamp added 19 points, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, for Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in their regular season.

E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7). Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, they've lost three games in eight days.

After Liddell hit a jumper to open the game, the Buckeyes never led again.

Duane Washington Jr.'s 3-pointer cut the Iowa lead to seven points with 3:29 left in the first half, but a 10-3 Iowa run made it 42-28 at the break. Garza had 15 points in the first half, and Weiskamp had 13 on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes mounted a 14-2 run to open the second half and got back within two with 16:49 left. But a 3-pointer from Weiskamp and a couple of baskets in the paint by Garza got the Hawkeyes out of the danger zone and Ohio State couldn't chip away down the stretch.