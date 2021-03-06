UNI upset about cancellation of MVC Tournament game against Drake

ST. LOUIS — A promising basketball season that hit one barrier after another came to a stunning end Friday for the University of Northern Iowa.
The Panthers were set to take on in-state rival Drake in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but never took floor.
The MVC canceled the game due to a positive COVID-19 test result among a member of UNI's Tier 1 personnel. Subsequent contact tracing left the team without enough players to compete.
UNI's Tier 1 personnel all tested negative on Wednesday during the first series of nightly PCR tests at the Enterprise Center administered by Mercy Corporate Health in coordination with the MVC.
According to the league, UNI's positive result was discovered as part of Thursday evening's testing. The Panthers defeated Illinois State, 65-60, that night and advanced into Friday's quarterfinal round.
In a statement, the MVC noted, "Decisions relating to the safe navigation of tournament play are ultimately made by the St. Louis City’s board of health, which includes implementation of contact tracing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the City of St. Louis. Utilizing the City of St. Louis guidelines, contact tracing revealed that UNI did not have enough available players to compete."
Under MVC, C.D.C. and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines, contact tracing would not have prevented the Panthers from competing on Friday.
“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament," MVC commissioner Doug Elgin said in a statement. "It should be noted that UNI followed those procedures during their participation in the event.
“However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that was in place. In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to C.D.C guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines."
The commissioner, set to retire at the end of the academic calendar, took responsibility for miscommunication with the city in which the league is headquartered.
“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by the St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders," Elgin noted. "I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament."
The limited number of fans attempting to attend Friday's scheduled 5 p.m. game between UNI and Drake weren't informed of the cancellation until after they arrived at the arena. The MVC didn't release its full statement until 7:17 p.m.
During a late Friday night press conference, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said conversations on how to proceed following the Thursday night positive test began in the morning and went back-and-forth right up until 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the scheduled tip-off.
The veteran coach did not want to go into specifics on Friday.
“Those are the questions everybody wants an answer,” Jacobson said. “I’m going to need to talk with a couple of people in the morning to make sure all the information I got is correct. That doesn’t help much, I know. I just want to make sure I got everything correct before I get into those things.”
Northern Iowa athletics director David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision.
"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight," Harris tweeted. "That opportunity was earned. The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better."
The miscommunication between the league and St. Louis health officials added to the Jacobson’s dismay, too.
“That hurt. Added to the frustration. Added to the disappointment,” Jacobson said. ”I wish I could tell you that it didn’t. That certainly made it worse. There is no other way to say it. That makes it even harder that it didn’t get taken care of on the front side.”
All UNI Tier 1 personnel wore masks and the Kinexon bands, which detect social distancing, and the mask wearing would’ve superseded the wrist bands under the rules UNI and its fellow MVC teams had followed all season. But in St. Louis, those protocols and safety measures did not matter. Jacobson said the data from the Kinexon bands knocked out more UNI players than would have been disqualified due to the mask protocols the Panthers had been following.
The decision advanced Drake to the semifinals and ended a rollercoaster season for the Panthers.
UNI opened the year as the MVC favorite, but Larry Bird preseason player of the year AJ Green played just three games before suffering a hip injury that required season-ending surgery. Sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons returned home to support family during the pandemic after playing only three games.
The Panthers also had to pause activities in mid-December for a week when injuries depleted their roster to just seven available scholarship players and two walk-ons. UNI lost games with Wisconsin (Dec. 16) and Marshall (Dec. 19) during that pause.
UNI also lost a game with Wisconsin-Green Bay on Dec. 12 because of a false positive.
At that time Harris noted one tier 1 individual within UNI’s program tested positive during an antigen test. Then the school immediately ran another antigen test which came back negative and a third antigen test also came back negative.
The individual also completed a PCR test – considered the gold standard for COVID-19 testing – which also came back negative. But by the time those negatives came back, Green Bay had canceled the game.
In the end, Jacobson said it has been a tough year for everyone, not just UNI.
During his message to his team directly after the decision, UNI's coach talked about how much progress they made as a group while traversing through plenty of detours and bumps in the road.
“This has been a long year for everybody. We’re not asking for anyone to feel different,” Jacobson said. “We had a lot going on in addition to the bigger things and they found their way through it and got to a point we had played our best basketball the last two weeks.
“We were going into today’s game with a ton of confidence they had earned. That is what made it the hardest for me. Being with those guys every day and knowing all of the different things they had worked through to get to the point we were playing our best.”