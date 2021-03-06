UNI upset about cancellation of MVC Tournament game against Drake

During a late Friday night press conference, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said conversations on how to proceed following the Thursday night positive test began in the morning and went back-and-forth right up until 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the scheduled tip-off.

The veteran coach did not want to go into specifics on Friday.

“Those are the questions everybody wants an answer,” Jacobson said. “I’m going to need to talk with a couple of people in the morning to make sure all the information I got is correct. That doesn’t help much, I know. I just want to make sure I got everything correct before I get into those things.”

Northern Iowa athletics director David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision.

"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight," Harris tweeted. "That opportunity was earned. The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better."

The miscommunication between the league and St. Louis health officials added to the Jacobson’s dismay, too.