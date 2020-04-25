Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch

But Collins left to become a first-round NBA draft pick, while junior Dino Mitoglou left to play professionally in Europe. And over the next few seasons, key players such as Bryant Crawford, Doral Moore and Keyshawn Woods left with eligibility remaining to pursue professional careers or play elsewhere in college.

It happened again in the past two weeks, with junior Chaundee Brown announcing he would enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

Amid that turnover, Manning's program never was able to build on the 2017 run, going 11-20 in each of the following two seasons.

Along the way, once-rowdy game-day environments at Joel Coliseum during the Chris Paul and Skip Prosser eras a decade earlier grew quiet amid large swaths of empty seats. And games against in-state ACC foes Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State often drew significant numbers of fans wearing the blues or red of the visitors.

Retiring athletic director Ron Wellman announced last March that Manning would return despite a third 20-loss season in five years, saying that he expected Manning would "take the steps needed to show improvement on the court" as the school transitioned to Currie as Wellman's successor.