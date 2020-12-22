Watch now: Doug Collins, Lou Henson among first-time nominees for Naismith Hall of Fame

Former Illinois State All-American Doug Collins and ex-University of Illinois coach Lou Henson are among the first-time nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday in Springfield, Mass.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committees for the Class of 2021 will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for early March.

The entire Class of 2021, including those selected by the direct elect committee, will be unveiled at the NCAA Final Four scheduled for early April.

Collins, who is in the direct elect category, was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in November 2017. He averaged 29.1 points per game and scored 2,240 career points, still an ISU record, in three seasons from 1970-73 while being named both an All-American and Academic All-American. Freshmen were not eligible to play on the varsity at that time.

He played on the 1972 U.S. Olympic team prior to his senior season. Two late free throws by Collins put the U.S. ahead in the gold medal game before a controversial finish gave the Soviet Union a disputed victory.