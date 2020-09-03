Watch now: Former Normal West, Eureka College basketball player Kyler Stork heading to Armenia for pro basketball tryout

The first day of camp included individual workouts with professional coaches and trainers. Over the course of the two camps, Stork played in six games.

At the July camp, Stork's efficiency rating ranked 27th out of 47 players, but he was second among 10 front court players.

"I was really proud of myself and the way I competed and got rebounds and boxed the big bodies out," he said. "This past weekend, I averaged 15 points in three games."

In one of those games, Stork erupted for 25 points.

"I probably had one of the best games of my life," he said. "It was definitely a good experience."

Exactly how good became clearer when he was among 10 players chosen to travel with the camp director to Armenia at the end of September. During a 10-day tryout in Armenia, Stork will play seven games against pro teams, who can sign as many as four Americans each.

Americans are banned from traveling to Europe due to the pandemic, but exceptions are made for athletes with the proper documentation. A bigger concern for Stork is learning enough of the Armenian language in the next three weeks to get by. He especially wants to learn the words for please, thank you, yes, no, and pick and roll.