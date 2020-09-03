Watch now: Former Normal West, Eureka College basketball player Kyler Stork heading to Armenia for pro basketball tryout

BLOOMINGTON — When chasing your dream, how far would you go?
Kyler Stork is up to 6,160 miles.
That's the distance between his home in Bloomington and Armenia, the country he'll visit for a professional basketball tryout in October.
More than one coach has attempted to discourage Stork's basketball aspirations. In grade school, he didn't make the cut three times. His mother, Marie, told him to keep trying.
"She never gave up on me," said the 6-foot-7, 205-pound "stretch" forward. "It kind of gave me confidence never to give up on myself."
Stork's body cooperated by growing five inches in three years. His first dunk came at age 14. By the time he was a Normal West High School junior, he was a starter.
"Now looking back, I know why I didn't make it (in junior high)," Stork said. "I just wasn't good. I had to realize going into high school 'I have to get better.'"
At Greenville College, Stork's career took a turn for the worse as he didn't appear in any games as a freshman and only four as a sophomore.
"I just never got the chance," lamented Stork, who transferred to Eureka College where he played in 14 games as a junior and 21 as a senior.
Last season, Stork averaged 5.0 points on 57.3% field goal shooting to go with 3.7 rebounds. The only start of his career came in his final game for the 16-9 Red Devils.
"I was just a role player," said Stork, who is grateful Eureka College gave him a chance.
After the season, Stork planned to explore pro basketball opportunities in Europe, but then the pandemic struck.
"I thought 'basketball is over,'" said Stork, who resuscitated his dream this summer over the course of two three-day Eurobasket Summer League Camps in Indianapolis.
The first camp in July drew 47 players and the second, last weekend, drew 35.
"It was probably the best basketball I've ever played in my life competition wise," said Stork, noting there were former NCAA Division I and II players at the camp along with some former pros and just two other Division III players. "I knew coming in I was going to have to play the best basketball of my entire life. I really feel like I did that."
The first day of camp included individual workouts with professional coaches and trainers. Over the course of the two camps, Stork played in six games.
At the July camp, Stork's efficiency rating ranked 27th out of 47 players, but he was second among 10 front court players.
"I was really proud of myself and the way I competed and got rebounds and boxed the big bodies out," he said. "This past weekend, I averaged 15 points in three games."
In one of those games, Stork erupted for 25 points.
"I probably had one of the best games of my life," he said. "It was definitely a good experience."
Exactly how good became clearer when he was among 10 players chosen to travel with the camp director to Armenia at the end of September. During a 10-day tryout in Armenia, Stork will play seven games against pro teams, who can sign as many as four Americans each.
Americans are banned from traveling to Europe due to the pandemic, but exceptions are made for athletes with the proper documentation. A bigger concern for Stork is learning enough of the Armenian language in the next three weeks to get by. He especially wants to learn the words for please, thank you, yes, no, and pick and roll.
Armenia is a landlocked country of nearly three million people sandwiched between Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Iraq. Stork believes basketball has prepared him for whatever lies ahead.
"Life, I believe, is a game of runs and so is basketball," he said. "There have definitely been some bad years. There have definitely been some great years."
In high school, Stork played center, but he converted himself into a 3-point shooting forward in college. Helping him continue that transformation this summer was Peoria's Jim Youngman at the Synergy Sports Facility in East Peoria.
"That's the No. 1 skill that I'm going to have to have overseas," said Stork of his 3-point shooting. "Probably my best talent is blocking shots."
Stork ended his high school career as the No. 2 shot blocker in Normal West history.
"I really know how to time the block without fouling," he said.
Stork, who has a degree in business administration and sport management, said when his playing career finally ends, he'd like to become a coach or athletic director.
Stork already knows what he'll tell players he has to cut: "It's not the end."
Pantagraph reporter Randy Sharer's top five games
Sharer's top five games: No. 5, University High's Jim Donovan showed how great he was during a 1995 state relay rampage
After writing about sports for The Pantagraph for 38 years, it's clear to me that the question of how good a star really is doesn't always get…
Sharer's top five games: No. 4, Stephanie Brown's 2009 relay miracle for Tri-Valley echoes through the ages
There is a reason four-by-800-meter relay races have held a special place in my heart for the 38 years I've been writing about sports for The …
Sharer's top five games: No. 2, By ignoring back-breaking pressure, Heyworth's 2010 volleyball team rallied for a state crown
For a contest to be memorable, it never hurts if it includes a momentous comeback.
Sharer's top five games: No. 1, Central Catholic's three-overtime boys basketball classic secured the 2014 state title
The most memorable basketball game I covered during my 38-year career at the Pantagraph took place March 15, 2014 in the Peoria Civic Center w…
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!