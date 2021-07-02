Watch now: Missouri Valley Conference coaches taking it slow with some of the league's injured stars

NORMAL — Luckily for the Missouri Valley Conference, the basketball season doesn't begin for another four months.

After earning multiple bids to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years in the spring — and winning three games — the league is looking to continue that success when this upcoming season begins in November.

Much of that could hinge on whether some of the league's premier players are healthy.

The biggest question surrounds AJ Green. The Northern Iowa guard, who was the league's most valuable player in the 2019-20 season while leading the Panthers to the regular-season title, had surgery on his left hip in December and then his right hip in February.

"AJ passed his final functional tests about a week ago. His hips feel good and his rehab is going very well," said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson during Thursday's MVC Zoom conference with the media. "From a strength standpoint he's getting close. From a movement — side to side, explosive standpoint running and jumping — he's not where he wants to be before he gets back into live action whether 1-on-1, 3-on-3 or 5-on-5. I think within six weeks we're there."

Drake suffered two foot injuries late in the season to all-league players Roman Penn and ShanQuan Hemphill. Penn missed the rest of the season, while Hemphill played sparingly in two NCAA tourney games.

While Hemphill has fully recovered, Drake head coach Darian DeVries said Penn experienced a minor setback.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He's sitting some things out here. He was cleared last week to go full go, but we'll take it really cautiously when we get back after our little break (on July 12) ... and really go full tilt late July," said DeVries. "Tank (Hemphill) has been pretty much full go the last month or so. Every once in a while we give him a day off to make sure we're managing it and do everything we can to make sure he's healthy."

The Bulldogs already have lost their backup center for the season. DeVries said Issa Samake, who was a high school teammate of Illinois State's Harouna Sissoko in Iowa, suffered a torn ACL a couple weeks ago and underwent surgery last week.

Southern Illinois head coach Bryan Mullins said sophomore guard Marcus Domask, who only played 10 games before a foot injury sidelined him the rest of the season, has been a full participant in SIU summer workouts.

"He's been looking good," said Mullins of Domask, who was the MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year in the 2019-20 season.

Mullins reported J.D. Muila, a 6-8 forward who missed all of last season after knee surgery, is able to run and do sprints and defensive slides, but hasn't been released for contact.

"The goal is at the beginning of September to play basketball with contact," said Mullins.

Bradley's 7-1, 245-pound Ari Boya, who played in nine games before missing the rest of last season with a foot injury, has been practicing with no restrictions except those set by Braves head coach Brian Wardle.

"I'm going to be smart," said Wardle. "I've talked to a bunch of head coaches who had big 7-footers like him who have had foot or ankle problems. He's always going two days on and always taking two days off. He'll never go three days in a row, probably for the rest of his career for me. It's great to see him out there. He adds such a big presence for us in so many areas."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.