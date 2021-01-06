Watch now: MVC notebook: Illinois State decides practicing the best option

NORMAL — Illinois State's two-game series against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena last weekend was postponed because of COVID-19 problems inside Valpo's program.
Loyola had the same deal as Bradley was shut down.
While Loyola quickly went out and found a nonconference game against North Texas, Illinois State head coach Dan Muller took the opposite approach.
"I thought we needed practice time more," said Muller.
ISU (3-5) was coming off losing the opening Missouri Valley Conference series at Loyola by a combined 61 points. So the Redbirds have practiced, practiced, practiced in preparation for this weekend's two-game set at Evansville (5-5, 3-1).
"We have needed this practice time," said Muller, who added he could have scheduled a game with a Division I opponent at Redbird Arena. "One thing that can happen if you're not careful — and I kind of realize this right now — you have to get your players better. You start worrying about the team and stop getting players better. The best way to get better as a team is to get your players better.
"This allowed us to do that a little bit and get some confidence up with some guys but also work on our team stuff, mostly defense."
Ah, the defense.
ISU ranks 289 out of 338 Division I teams in field goal percentage defense at 46.6% and 323rd in points allowed per game (83.8).
"The best way to get better defensively is mindset," said Muller. "The second best way is train and teach what you're supposed to do. Once you know what you're supposed to do it's about competing and being on the same page, and that one takes the longest."
Welcome back
ISU isn't the only Valley team that had last weekend off. In fact, two teams haven't even played a league game yet because of COVID-19 positive cases within its coaches, players and staff.
Bradley (6-3) and Valparaiso (3-5) have been shut down since last month. The last game for Bradley was a 54-53 loss at Missouri on Dec. 22, while Valparaiso has been off since a 71-57 loss at Toledo on Dec. 19.
Both are returning to the court. Valpo is home Saturday and Sunday to face Missouri State (6-1, 3-1), while Bradley heads to Northern Iowa (2-7, 1-3) on Sunday and Monday.
"We've been shut down a lot this year, four times. We've had individual players shut down as many as seven times," said Valpo coach Matt Lottich. "Absolutely it's difficult, but this is how this season is going to go ... We haven't practiced in a really long time. We haven't had our full team on the floor since well before Christmas. It's just the hand we're dealt."
Valpo is hopefully to have enough players cleared to play this weekend. If a team has less than eight scholarship players available, it has the option to call games off.
Bradley coach Brian Wardle said his team will get together for its first full practice since the Missouri loss on Thursday. Wardle was grateful that UNI coach Ben Jacobson agreed to push the first game from Saturday to Sunday.
"It's going to be mostly about us (in practice leading up to Sunday)," said Wardle. "It's going to be hard preparing for UNI when we have to review a lot of stuff about what we do and make sure Bradley is locked into our identity and what we want to accomplish."
While almost every team in the nation has undergone some kind of COVID-19 delay from when practices officially started in October, Wardle said being delayed in-season is different. His message to Bradley's players was "stay locked into basketball."
"You have to watch basketball and think basketball," said Wardle. "It's got to consume you when you're in your apartment. We try to send them stuff every day about who we are and what we do."
Drake rolling
When 7-footer Liam Robbins transferred to Minnesota last spring, not much was expected of Drake this season.
Evidently, the Bulldogs didn't get that message.
Drake is off a school-record 13-0 start, becoming the first team in the nation to reach 13 victories. The Bulldogs, picked seventh in the preseason league poll, swept their opening MVC series at Indiana State and beat Southern Illinois by 18 and 31 points, respectively, last weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.
"With us putting in basically a whole new defense and no preseason games, I wasn't sure what to expect when we actually started playing games until we got out there and let the guys work their way through some of this stuff," said Drake coach Darian DeVries.
Junior guards Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins are returning starters from last season. Senior guard Jonah Jackson was a starter last year, too, but is coming off the bench this season.
Forward Tremell Murphy has returned after missing most of last season because of knee surgery. Also boosting the frontcourt are transfers ShanQuan Hemphill (Green Bay) and Darnell Brodie (Seton Hall). Hemphill is the Bulldogs' leading scorer with a 14.2 average.
"I did think we had a group that was pretty connected through the summer and fall," said DeVries. "They had great chemistry when you're trying to navigate through all the protocols and things with COVID."
Drake has an early-season MVC showdown Sunday and Monday at Knapp Center in Des Moines. The Bulldogs entertain Loyola (7-2, 2-0).
"It's great for our league the run they're on and the national recognition they're getting, and it's well deserved," said Loyola head coach Porter Moser. "They're playing at a high level."
Players of the Week
Missouri State sophomore guard Isiaih Mosley earned MVC Player of the Week honors after the first two weekends of league play.
Mosley averaged 24.5 points in helping the Bears to three wins in four games. Mosley shot 58.5% from the field, including 7 of 16 from 3-point range. He also contributed 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Evansville sophomore guard Samari Curtis was named MVC Newcomer of the Week. The 6-4 transfer from Nebraska averaged a team-high 14.8 points as the Aces went 3-1. He scored 29 points as Evansville broke a 19-game league losing streak with a win at Southern Illinois.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson