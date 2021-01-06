Watch now: MVC notebook: Illinois State decides practicing the best option

"This allowed us to do that a little bit and get some confidence up with some guys but also work on our team stuff, mostly defense."

Ah, the defense.

ISU ranks 289 out of 338 Division I teams in field goal percentage defense at 46.6% and 323rd in points allowed per game (83.8).

"The best way to get better defensively is mindset," said Muller. "The second best way is train and teach what you're supposed to do. Once you know what you're supposed to do it's about competing and being on the same page, and that one takes the longest."

Welcome back

ISU isn't the only Valley team that had last weekend off. In fact, two teams haven't even played a league game yet because of COVID-19 positive cases within its coaches, players and staff.

Bradley (6-3) and Valparaiso (3-5) have been shut down since last month. The last game for Bradley was a 54-53 loss at Missouri on Dec. 22, while Valparaiso has been off since a 71-57 loss at Toledo on Dec. 19.

Both are returning to the court. Valpo is home Saturday and Sunday to face Missouri State (6-1, 3-1), while Bradley heads to Northern Iowa (2-7, 1-3) on Sunday and Monday.