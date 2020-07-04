Watch now: Privilege of growing up in Gibson City hitting home for Ryland Holt

"I've been getting good work in and I've definitely improved," Holt said. "It's been a good summer."

As for last winter, Holt became a starter after six games as others struggled or got hurt. He wound up averaging 27.0 minutes while starting 23 games for the 17-15 Mavericks.

Minnesota State's team chemistry reminded Holt of GCMS, which went 33-3 and finished third in the Class 2A state tournament his senior year when he averaged 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals.

"We all loved each other," said Holt of the Mavericks. "We got along super well. We had fun off the court and on the court. We had each other's backs 100%.

"They were welcoming to me as a freshman coming in, having a big role. At some schools, older guys might not like that, but my guys were really cool about it and they embraced it so it was really nice for me."

Next season, the roster will include three freshmen and four transfers.