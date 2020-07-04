Watch now: Privilege of growing up in Gibson City hitting home for Ryland Holt

GIBSON CITY — As Ryland Holt prepares for his sophomore basketball season at Minnesota State, he feels privileged to have grown up in Gibson City.
Those feelings have been especially strong since Holt visited Minneapolis on May 24 near where George Floyd would be killed the next day.
In the 42 days since then, Holt, a man with black ancestry like Floyd, has thought a lot about the way white policemen nationally have mistreated blacks, sometimes with fatal consequences.
"You have a little bit of that privilege not having to worry about that stuff around here," said Holt, referring to police brutality. "I was thinking about 'what would I do if I get caught in a bigger city?' It's kind of nerve racking."
A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School graduate and the 2019 Pantagraph Area Male Athlete of the Year, Holt says his family never gave him "the talk" about what could happen if he was stopped by potentially racist officers of the law.
"Growing up here, all the cops were super cool," he said. "Policemen, we knew most of them so you know how you are supposed to act. In school, they have police speakers coming in all the time."
Holt says Floyd's death isn't easy to discuss.
"It's kind of a touchy subject with a lot of people around here because we're not really exposed to it as much as in bigger cities," he said.
"The protests and marches around here, they were all super cool. I'm really glad they happened. They were organized super well. (There was) a lot of support. I'm really happy with how things went and how things are going.
"People try to make it political, but so many people are reaching out to me and to my (fellow) players. I'm feeling change. I'm seeing change by the conversations."
Despite dealing with restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Holt's summer training regimen hasn't changed all that much from previous years.
"I have a really nice court at home outdoors so that's helped me a lot," said the 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward who earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Freshman of the Year honors last season after averaging 14.1 points on 56.8% field goal shooting to go with 5.8 rebounds.
Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler says Holt was "unbelievable."
"We knew he was going to be an impact player from the start," Margenthaler said. "We've had some really good freshmen over my 19 years here at Minnesota State, but he probably had the most consistent freshman year of anybody we've ever had."
For next season, Margenthaler hopes Holt improves his ballhandling and 40% 3-point shooting.
"I think he can rebound the ball a little bit better than he did this past year, too," said Margenthaler, a Macomb native with many Illinois connections. "Half of my team is from Illinois."
Margenthaler spotted Holt in the summer of 2018 with the Peoria Irish AAU team and was intrigued by his length and versatility.
"The first time I met him ... he's just a great young man from a great family," Margenthaler said. "We just knew he'd be a great fit here at Minnesota State. Ryland is kind of positionless because he can do so many things.
"As a freshman, he wasn't the main guy in the (opponents') scouting report every single night. He will be going into next year. It's going to be a challenge for him and I know he's going to be up to the task."
Several times a week this summer, GCMS coach Ryan Tompkins has overseen Holt doing workouts sent by his college coaches. Holt also meets with Bloomington-based basketball skills trainer Brandon Heyen.
"I've been getting good work in and I've definitely improved," Holt said. "It's been a good summer."
As for last winter, Holt became a starter after six games as others struggled or got hurt. He wound up averaging 27.0 minutes while starting 23 games for the 17-15 Mavericks.
Minnesota State's team chemistry reminded Holt of GCMS, which went 33-3 and finished third in the Class 2A state tournament his senior year when he averaged 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals.
"We all loved each other," said Holt of the Mavericks. "We got along super well. We had fun off the court and on the court. We had each other's backs 100%.
"They were welcoming to me as a freshman coming in, having a big role. At some schools, older guys might not like that, but my guys were really cool about it and they embraced it so it was really nice for me."
Next season, the roster will include three freshmen and four transfers.
"We've got a lot of new guys so that's why this summer is kind of weird for us because we can't meet," Holt said. "I haven't even seen half the people on my team. It's kind of like freshman year all over again."
This week, Holt is back at Minnesota State in Mankato to train. The team won't gather until Aug. 1, three weeks before classes begin.
Due to the pandemic, the Mavericks have already cut next season's schedule to 22 conference games. The league tournament has been cut in half to four teams.
On the court, Holt sees many changes ahead. Off it, he sees society "going in the right direction."
