Watch now: Sandage carries Western Illinois past North Dakota 99-87

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage had a season-high 28 points plus 10 assists as Western Illinois snapped its eight-game losing streak, getting past North Dakota 99-87 on Saturday night.
𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐆𝐄— Western Illinois Men's Basketball (@WIU_MensHoops) January 31, 2021
28 points + 10 assists (both career-highs) pic.twitter.com/nkQV9QrRbF
Will Carius had 19 points for Western Illinois (3-12, 1-7 Summit League). Cameron Burrell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Adam Anhold had 11 points.
The 99 points were a season best for Western Illinois.
North Dakota scored 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Filip Rebraca had 24 points for the Fighting Hawks (5-14, 4-6). Tyree Ihenacho added 13 points. Seybian Sims had 11 points.
The Leathernecks leveled the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated Western Illinois 83-81 on Friday.
*ugly cry*— Western Illinois Men's Basketball (@WIU_MensHoops) January 31, 2021
If you only knew the work this team puts in. Enjoy tonight, fellas.
Western Illinois 99
North Dakota 87#TRADITIONofTOUGH pic.twitter.com/lPE4JqyWgw
