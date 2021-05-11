Watch now: Transfer Madness enters MVC basketball since Arch Madness ended

If you haven't kept pace with the roster upheavals, here is what has happened at each school (in order of how they finished the regular season) during the last two months.

LOYOLA: The two most prominent faces associated with the Ramblers' resurgence in the past four seasons won't be around Gentile Arena in the fall.

Head coach Porter Moser agonized with staying or leaving before deciding to make the jump to Oklahoma and the Big 12. Loyola moved quickly and elevated assistant Drew Valentine to become Moser's successor. At 29, Valentine is the youngest Division I head coach.

Valentine won't have Cameron Krutwig. The versatile 6-foot-9 center, who was the league's most valuable player, opted to pass on taking the extra year and is turning professional.

But don't feel sorry for Loyola. The Ramblers will have other "super seniors" as Lucas Williamson, Keith Clemons, Aher Uguak and Tate Hall are returning. Valentine also secured two graduate transfers from the Ivy League, 6-7 forwards Chris Knight (Dartmouth) and Ryan Schwieger (Princeton), along with 6-7 high school recruit Saint Thomas from Omaha, Neb.

Krutwig's skill set can't be duplicated. Yet Loyola figures to be right in the mix for another title in the 2021-22 season.