Watch now: Transfer Madness enters MVC basketball since Arch Madness ended

Final moments as Missouri State takes 74-67 win over Illinois State. Rematch at 2 pm Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ATUkowMyfk— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 6, 2021
The spring is always a busy time for Missouri Valley Conference basketball programs. New players are added to almost every roster and, invariably, there is a coaching change or two.
Yet there may never be an off-season quite like this one. And it's not over yet.
The expansion of the college basketball's transfer portal has ramped things up since Arch Madness ended on March 7 with Loyola validating its regular-season title by cutting down the nets in St. Louis, too.
Several players who otherwise would be out of eligibility — dubbed "super seniors" — are sticking around for another season due to the extra year everyone was given by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
Plus, there's a new MVC commissioner on the way. Doug Elgin, who announced his retirement last fall, will officially leave his post as the league's boss after 33 years on June 30 and be replaced by Jeff Jackson, who comes from the Big 12 Conference where he is an executive associate commissioner.
If you haven't kept pace with the roster upheavals, here is what has happened at each school (in order of how they finished the regular season) during the last two months.
LOYOLA: The two most prominent faces associated with the Ramblers' resurgence in the past four seasons won't be around Gentile Arena in the fall.
Head coach Porter Moser agonized with staying or leaving before deciding to make the jump to Oklahoma and the Big 12. Loyola moved quickly and elevated assistant Drew Valentine to become Moser's successor. At 29, Valentine is the youngest Division I head coach.
Valentine won't have Cameron Krutwig. The versatile 6-foot-9 center, who was the league's most valuable player, opted to pass on taking the extra year and is turning professional.
But don't feel sorry for Loyola. The Ramblers will have other "super seniors" as Lucas Williamson, Keith Clemons, Aher Uguak and Tate Hall are returning. Valentine also secured two graduate transfers from the Ivy League, 6-7 forwards Chris Knight (Dartmouth) and Ryan Schwieger (Princeton), along with 6-7 high school recruit Saint Thomas from Omaha, Neb.
Krutwig's skill set can't be duplicated. Yet Loyola figures to be right in the mix for another title in the 2021-22 season.
DRAKE: The Bulldogs were one of the oldest teams in college basketball and turned their experience into a dream season, going 26-5 and making the NCAA tourney as the Valley's first at-large team since 2016.
Drake will be even older next season as forwards Tremmell Murphy and ShanQuan Hemphill will come back as "super seniors."
The Bulldogs did suffer a hit when sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu, who blossomed late in the season after all-league first-team guard Roman Penn went out with a foot injury, transferred to Kansas.
But Drake head coach Darian DeVries added graduate transfer Ayo Akinwole, a guard from Omaha who averaged 13 points per game. DeVries also will have a familiar face on his roster in the fall in his son, 6-6 freshman wing Tucker DeVries, who was named Iowa's Mr. Basketball.
MISSOURI STATE: Not only did the Bears keep intact their starting lineup from a third-place squad which went 17-7, but they added an important piece from another Valley squad.
Donovan Clay, a versatile 6-7 wing, left Valparaiso after two seasons to join Missouri State. While the NCAA has given an immediate eligibility waiver to first-time transfers, the MVC intraconference transfer rule requiring those moving from one league school to another to sit out a year still is intact. But most expect it to be lifted this summer, allowing Clay to play right away.
Clay would immediately upgrade the Bears' defense. Missouri State doesn't need much more scoring punch with guard Isiaih Mosley (league-high 19.8 ppg) and 6-8 "super senior" Gaige Prim (16.7) coming off all-league first-team honors. But the Bears got a dead-eye shooter in graduate transfer guard Jaylen Minnett, who made 285 3s in four years at IUPUI.
INDIANA STATE: Greg Lansing's contract as head coach wasn't renewed after 11 seasons in Terre Haute. Sycamores athletic director Sherard Clinksdale hired Josh Schertz, a highly successful Division II coach from Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) who compiled a crazy-good record of 337-69 in 13 years.
While eight Sycamores decided to transfer — including all-MVC second-teamer Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest) and fellow forward Tre Williams (Duquesne) — all-league first-teamer Tyreke Key and swingman Cooper Neese have hung around. Key is Indiana State's sixth-leading career scorer with 1,650 points.
Schertz also brought three players from Lincoln Memorial with him in a pair of 6-6 guards, Cameron Henry and Xavier Bledson, and 6-11 forward Simon Wilbar.
NORTHERN IOWA: After AJ Green, the league's preseason MVP, was lost after three games because of a hip injury that required surgery, favorite UNI never fully recovered and the Panthers fell to 10-15. Green later had surgery on his other hip.
If Green fully recovers, the Panthers everyone expected in 2020-21 could reemerge. Guards Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford decided to return for a fifth season, while sophomore forward Noah Carter put his name in the transfer portal before quickly taking it out.
Reserve point guard Antwan Kimmons opted out early last season, but also is expected to return.
EVANSVILLE: The Purple Aces made a drastic turnaround. They went from 0-18 in the league the year before to 7-11 during Todd Lickliter's first season as head coach.
Evansville, which has four starters returning, hasn't dipped into the transfer portal yet. Instead, Lickliter has added two junior college transfers in 6-7 forward Antoine Smith Jr. from Collin County and 6-2 guard Blaise Beauchamp from Lincoln Trail along with three prep recruits.
VALPARAISO: No one was hurt more by players leaving than the Crusaders.
Valpo lost nine players, including starters in Clay and point guard Daniel Sackey (New Orleans). That came on the heels of star Javon Freeman-Liberty leaving the season before to go to DePaul.
Guard Eron Gordon decided to stay and use the extra year of eligibility. Valpo head coach Matt Lottich has used the transfer portal to add some significant pieces in 7-footer Joe Hedstrom and 6-3 guard Trevor Anderson from Wisconsin, 6-8 forward Thomas Kithier from Michigan State and 6-5 sharp-shooter Kevion Taylor from Division II Winona State.
BRADLEY: The Braves have also had to restock after five guards left the program, the most significant being Terry Nolan Jr. (Towson).
The biggest addition was 6-10 Malevy Leons, who was named the NABC Two-Year College Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals per game for Mineral Area (Mo.) College.
Mikey Howell, a graduate transfer from UC San Diego, could be the Braves' point guard. He ranked 12th in the nation with 6.0 assists. Another addition in the backcourt is 6-3 Terry Roberts from Florida SouthWestern State.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: The Salukis were untouched by the transfer tsunami, returning 97% of their scoring. Getting back 6-5 wing Marcus Domask (16.3 ppg), who missed the last 16 games with a foot injury, would greatly help.
SIU added an athletic forward in 6-7 graduate student Ben Coupet Jr. from Little Rock. Coupet, who started his career at UNLV, is a Chicago Simeon High School graduate. He averaged in double figures the last two seasons for Little Rock.
ILLINOIS STATE: The Redbirds lost their biggest offensive threat and best rebounder when DJ Horne (15.3 ppg) and Dusan Mahorcic (9.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg) entered the transfer portal. Horne landed at Arizona State, while Mahorcic is still searching for another school.
ISU added point guard Mark Freeman from Tennessee State, where he averaged 17.1 points, and 6-7 forward Kendall Lewis (9.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg) of Appalachian State. Both have three years of eligibility left.
The Redbirds still have two scholarships left, with the priority of adding a big man.
Photos: Illinois State basketball plays Northern Iowa in double-overtime thriller
Foul under the basket
022821-blm-spt-3isuniu
022821-blm-spt-2isuniu
022821-blm-spt-1isuniu
022821-blm-spt-4isuniu
022821-blm-spt-6isuniu
022821-blm-spt-5isuniu
022821-blm-spt-7isuniu
022821-blm-spt-8isuniu
022821-blm-spt-9isuniu
022821-blm-spt-10isuniu
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson