Watts, Henry lift Michigan State over No. 2 Michigan 70-64

Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over No. 2 Michigan on Sunday that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo's 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid at East Lansing, Mich.

The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals during the late-season surge.

The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) closed the regular season getting routed at home by the Fighting Illini, beating Michigan State handily to seal the Big Ten title and losing the rematch three days later.

And, Michigan might have lost more than that.

Senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game at the Breslin Center and did not return in what potentially could be a problem going into the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Brooks ranks fourth on the team with eight-plus points per game, averages nearly three assists a game and has started 51 games over two seasons.

No. 3 BAYLOR 88, No. 18 TEXAS TECH 73: MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years at Waco, Texas.