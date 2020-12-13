Missouri beats No. 6 Illinois in Braggin' Rights game for third straight year

Illinois' superstar junior guard Ayo Dosunmu was magnificent at every turn and nearly rescued his team.

Dosunmu scored 36 points — the most by an Illini player in Braggin' Rights history and a career high — attacked the rim with relative ease and nearly erased a 13-point Missouri lead with 9 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second half. But his off-balance, 3-pointer with 10 seconds left didn't land, one of just seven of his shots that didn't land.

Underwood said the plan on the play was to attack the basket, take the lay-up, play the foul game and hope Missouri made a mistake. Dosunmu thought he was going to get a foul on his 3-point attempt, he said, citing hearing a member of the Tigers' coaching staff call for a foul.

Nary was that the issue, though.

Illinois (4-2) missed 11 free throws, lapsed defensively and struggled to sustain any momentum after 52 total foul calls. Missouri had 26 points from the free-throw line and 26 points on layups or dunks. That's 52 of the team's 81 points at the rim or at the line.

"I think we did a lot of dumb stuff," Dosunmu said. "We fouled a lot, gave them easy buckets. I don’t think we made them earn anything. Most of their buckets, we fouled them and gave them a lot of gifts."