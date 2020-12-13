Missouri beats No. 6 Illinois in Braggin' Rights game for third straight year

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brad Underwood had seen this lack of energy out of his team before, deficits that shouldn't exist but manifested themselves.
It happened in the third game of the season against Ohio, but the Illini were able to find a spark, able to climb back and beat the Bobcats. There was no such thing on Saturday night at Mizzou Arena against undefeated and soon-to-be-ranked Missouri.
Mizzou got the 50-50 balls, ran in transition, out-rebounded Illinois, made its free throws and sent the No. 6-rated Illini back to Champaign with an 81-78 loss. It's Illinois' third consecutive loss in the annual Braggin' Rights game, this one played at Mizzou Arena by way of a coin flip after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it out of St. Louis.
“Our lack of energy, our lack of effort, is beyond explanation," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I don’t have an answer for that yet. You can think we’re ready, but I can tell mentally that any time we’re missing free throws it’s a great key for the game. Overall, when you’re missing free throws, you’re mentally not sharp. It ultimately bit us."
Illinois' superstar junior guard Ayo Dosunmu was magnificent at every turn and nearly rescued his team.
Dosunmu scored 36 points — the most by an Illini player in Braggin' Rights history and a career high — attacked the rim with relative ease and nearly erased a 13-point Missouri lead with 9 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second half. But his off-balance, 3-pointer with 10 seconds left didn't land, one of just seven of his shots that didn't land.
Underwood said the plan on the play was to attack the basket, take the lay-up, play the foul game and hope Missouri made a mistake. Dosunmu thought he was going to get a foul on his 3-point attempt, he said, citing hearing a member of the Tigers' coaching staff call for a foul.
Nary was that the issue, though.
Illinois (4-2) missed 11 free throws, lapsed defensively and struggled to sustain any momentum after 52 total foul calls. Missouri had 26 points from the free-throw line and 26 points on layups or dunks. That's 52 of the team's 81 points at the rim or at the line.
"I think we did a lot of dumb stuff," Dosunmu said. "We fouled a lot, gave them easy buckets. I don’t think we made them earn anything. Most of their buckets, we fouled them and gave them a lot of gifts."
Even with a 13-point deficit midway through the second half, Dosunmu willed it back. He scored 11 of his 36 points in the final 9:17, which was exactly half of the 22 points Illinois scored as a team in that time.
Support Local Journalism
He got some help by way of dunks from Kofi Cockburn (19 points) and a 3-pointer from Trent Frazier, the senior's lone made basket. Underwood's priority is balance on offense. Dosunmu's 36 pointers were necessary in an attempt to come back from 13 points down, particularly with his ability to attack the rim with little time coming off the clock.
Only Dosunmu, Cockburn and freshman Andre Curbelo (14 points) were in double figures and no one else scored more than four points. Underwood took extreme issue with that.
“It’s terrible ball movement," Underwood said. "We’re not going to win when Ayo scores 36. That’s horrible. I hate that. I don’t like anything about it. Again, the circumstances put us in that but, no good basketball team — and when we’re at our best we have six guys in double figures, we’re moving it, we’re sharing it. We ran horrible offense tonight. Give Missouri credit."
In particular, Underwood was seething at the team's lack of offensive rebounds. Cockburn was credited for two and Illinois as a whole was credited for six. Those plays, Underwood said, are effort-based and will be corrected immediately before Tuesday's Big Ten opener at the State Farm Center against Minnesota.
“We’ve got to have a short memory," Dosunmu said. "We play a great Minnesota team. We can’t allow this to stack. We’ve got to nip it in the bud and try to get better."
In the first half, Illinois didn't have a single offensive rebound individually that wasn't considered a team rebound. That doesn't sit well with Underwood.
"No one on our team had an offensive rebound in the first half," he said. "That is something I don’t know if I ever had in my career. We will get that problem, I promise you, solved."
Mitchell Smith led Missouri with 18 points and perhaps his most important bucket on a free throw with 40.9 seconds left after Cockburn was called for a flagrant foul for making contact with Smith's face. His free-throw made it a three-point game, forcing Illinois into a 3-pointer in an attempt to tie. Xavier Pinson, the Missouri point guard whom Brad Underwood praised on Friday afternoon, had 17 points and five assists.
Former Illini Mark Smith fouled out with four points and Jeremiah Tilmon, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Illini but never played a game, fouled out with three points. Javon Pickett, yet another Mizzou player who signed to play with the Illini but never played a game, had 14 points.
If this was Dosunmu's last Braggin' Rights game as an Illini, he'll leave Champaign without a win in the rivalry.
“I’m a competitor; 0-3," Dosunmu said.
1987
Ask Kendall
Big Reach
Celebrate
Lou Henson in 1993
Cheerleading
Chief Illiniwek
Coming through
Distraction
Easy does it
Efrem Winters
Efrem Winters
Fierce Rebound
Free for all
Getting physical
Hero of the hour
Illinettes
Illinois v. Iowa
In traffic
Kicking back
Long bombs
Nick Anderson
Pep band
Rebound
Relatives?
Talk of the Big Ten
To the wire
Tony Wysinger
Warming up
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!