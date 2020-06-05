NCAA hits Oklahoma State with postseason ban in corruption case

An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.
The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.
Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.
Current Illinois coach Brad Underwood coached Oklahoma State for one season — in 2016-17 — before becoming Illinois coach in March of 2017.
This story will be updated.
