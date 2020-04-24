Normal West graduate Francis Okoro transferring to Saint Louis

NORMAL — Francis Okoro is coming back to the Midwest ... but not to Illinois.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Okoro, a Normal West High School graduate who played the last two seasons at Oregon, announced Friday on Twitter he is transferring to Saint Louis.
Okoro will have two years of eligibility with the Billikens. ESPN's Jeff Borzello stated that Okoro will sit out a year to redshirt regardless of whether the NCAA passes legislation allowing a one-time penalty-free transfer for all student-athletes. This is because of shoulder and ankle injuries that Okoro has suffered.
"This transfer decision has been weighty and something I have not taken lightly, as I seriously consider my best path forward," wrote Okoro on Twitter. "God has blessed me richly, maturing me both in character and with basketball talent.
"I am proud to announce that I will continue the pursuit of my college education and basketball career at Saint Louis University."
Okoro told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports earlier this week that 16 schools had contacted him, including Illinois State and Illinois. Okoro posted a photo of himself on Snapchat wearing an ISU jersey on Thursday night before taking it down.
Saint Louis went 23-8 this season and was considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament heading into the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament. However, the A-10 tourney was cancelled and the NCAA later followed suit because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Okoro, who was born in Nigeria, was a four-star recruit in high school and a top-60 ranked player. He started 18 games for Oregon this season, averaging 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 29 games. Okoro started 22 of 37 games as a freshman, contributing 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.
His best game came in December after learning his father, Francis, passed away in Nigeria. Okoro tied his career high with 12 points while pulling down a career-best 17 rebounds in a win over Montana.
In the 2018 Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Okoro tied a single-game tourney record with six blocks against Utah.
Okoro was The Pantagraph Player of the Year and a Class 4A All-State second-team choice in the 2017-2018 season when he averaged 15.7 points and 12.4 rebounds in leading the Wildcats to a 22-8 record and the Pekin Holiday Tournament championship.
He later reclassified from the Class of 2019 to 2018 and joined Oregon in the fall 2018.
Okoro, who moved to Normal in January 2016 to live with his aunt and uncle, Nweze and Emeka Okoro, received heavy national recruiting interest. He ultimately selected Oregon over Illinois and Purdue.
Okoro left his home country and came to the United States in June 2014. He made stops in Mississippi, Las Vegas and Tennessee before settling in Central Illinois.
College offers started flooding in when Okoro competed on the AAU circuit with the St. Louis Eagles before playing his first game for West.
PHOTOS: Normal West graduate Francis Okoro
012718-blm-spt-1nchswest
FRANCIS OKORO 2020 HEDSHOT
NCAA Oregon Wisconsin Basketball
NCAA Oregon Wisconsin Basketball
Okoro player of year for jump
Okoro player of year secondary
Intercity 1
030318-blm-spt-4west
030318-blm-spt-1west
United Township vs Normal West boys regional basketball.
021718-blm-spt-2west
021018-blm-spt-2west
012718-blm-spt-13nchswest
012718-blm-spt-7nchswest
012718-blm-spt-5nchswest
121617-blm-spt-7west
121617-blm-spt-11west
121617-blm-spt-2west
120917-blm-spt-5bhswest
120917-blm-spt-4bhswest
120917-blm-spt-6bhswest
120917-blm-spt-2bhswest
120917-blm-spt-10bhswest
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!