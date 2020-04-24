Normal West graduate Francis Okoro transferring to Saint Louis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Francis Okoro is coming back to the Midwest ... but not to Illinois.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Okoro, a Normal West High School graduate who played the last two seasons at Oregon, announced Friday on Twitter he is transferring to Saint Louis.

Okoro will have two years of eligibility with the Billikens. ESPN's Jeff Borzello stated that Okoro will sit out a year to redshirt regardless of whether the NCAA passes legislation allowing a one-time penalty-free transfer for all student-athletes. This is because of shoulder and ankle injuries that Okoro has suffered.

"This transfer decision has been weighty and something I have not taken lightly, as I seriously consider my best path forward," wrote Okoro on Twitter. "God has blessed me richly, maturing me both in character and with basketball talent.

"I am proud to announce that I will continue the pursuit of my college education and basketball career at Saint Louis University."

Okoro told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports earlier this week that 16 schools had contacted him, including Illinois State and Illinois. Okoro posted a photo of himself on Snapchat wearing an ISU jersey on Thursday night before taking it down.