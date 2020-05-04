Of all the gymnasiums in the Pantagraph area, here are one observer's favorites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March Madness was snatched from our grasp in a hostile takeover. April came and went without the NCAA Final Four.

Now that May is upon us we have the captivating "The Last Dance" to keep us somewhat occupied with basketball. But even the welcome distraction of an inside look at Michael Jordan and Co. does not adequately replace the roar of the crowd in the final minutes of a tight game.

Gymnasiums are about much more than bleachers and scoreboards. The fans, the players and the coaches are what makes them special, that and the memories of the drama that took place between the baselines.

With the sincere hope high school and college basketball returns to us in November in all its glory, here is my personal top 10 list of favorite Pantagraph area basketball venues — past and present — in which to drink in the full majesty of hoops on the hardwood:

10. Prairie Central High School, Fairbury: This place was rockin' in the late 1980s and early '90s as outspoken and flamboyant coach Charlie Strasburger took the Hawks to the Class A State Tournament two straight seasons. The Hawks were 61-3 in 1988-89 and 89-90 and brought home trophies for second and third place.