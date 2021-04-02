Porter Moser reportedly is finalizing a deal to become Oklahoma’s coach after leading Loyola to the Sweet 16

Loyola coach Porter Moser is finalizing a deal to become Oklahoma’s head coach, according to reports.

Loyola had been working to keep Moser, countering with a significant pay raise above his salary of about $1 million.

Moser led Loyola to its second Sweet 16 in four years, building the Ramblers into one of the most successful midmajors in the nation. The Ramblers played in the Final Four in 2018. He went 188-140 over his 10 seasons

Moser turned down offers from high-major programs after that run, including a lucrative offer from St. John’s.

Moser, 52, a native of Naperville, targeted local recruits to help rebuild the program. His 2017-18 team that made the Final Four was the program's first to crack the NCAA Tournament since 1985. Moser guided the Ramblers to a second Missouri Valley Conference championship this past season and took them to the Sweet 16.

Moser replaces longtime coach Lon Kruger, who began his OU tenure the same season as Moser's first in Chicago. Kruger retired last week after a 35-year coaching run, posting a 195-128 record at OU and finishing his illustrious career with 674 wins.