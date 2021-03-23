Ryan: Racist messages sent to Illinois star Kofi Cockburn and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell are another reminder how far we still need to go — in life and sports

All that has changed is the method of communication: Stamped letters then. Social media posts now.

Cockburn and Liddell shared the messages on social media. It would be foolish to think other Black players haven’t received similar messages over the years.

Maybe that’s why Liddell and Cockburn publicly showcased the bigotry to turn the spotlight on the racists.

“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” Liddell posted on social media. “Comments don’t get to me but I just wanna know why. I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this.”

Cockburn, who is from Jamaica, dismissed the racist and xenophobic message he received by captioning the post “I BLAME HIS PARENTS.”

It doesn’t matter if the people who sent the messages were fans of either players’ teams. Internet culture can’t solely take the blame either. Racism doesn’t exist because of social media, it just spreads the message faster than when Harkness was targeted.

Racism was woven into the founding of this country, and it has yet to be eradicated in every facet of American life, including sports.