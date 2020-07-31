Wagner: The returns of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn should make for magical year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rejoice, Illinois fans. Your good news just came in waves.

Ayo Dosunmu started the party on Friday night when he announced he would return for his junior season on the Illinois men's basketball team in a Hollywood-style video that ended with him professing his dreams to play in the NBA, "but first I need that national championship."

The 90-second video, posted at 8:16 p.m. central time, sent a jolt through the college basketball landscape.

It was the kind of announcement that would have warranted the operator of the fancy new video board outside of the State Farm Center to get their hands on the clip so they could play it on a loop for everyone who passed to see and to celebrate.

Social media was buzzing with Dosunmu's announcement included posts on Twitter from teammates Trent Frazier and Adam Miller, national college basketball analysts like ESPN's Dick Vitale and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.

That was just the precursor for a weekend of massive wins for the Illini.

Less than 24 hours later, big man Kofi Cockburn, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, announced that he would return to Champaign for his sophomore season after declaring for the NBA Draft, like Dosunmu did.