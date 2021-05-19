Watch now: Illinois basketball uniforms through the years

While the early Illinois basketball uniforms looked more like wrestling gear, even the classic look established by the Whiz Kids in the 1940s has changed drastically multiple times since the 1970s.
Some uniforms looked so good — the 1980s Fighting Illini ones in particular — that they manage to stay in the rotation of alternate uniforms in more recent times.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
From road blues, then orange becoming prominent, road gray alternates and a number of both serif and sanserif fonts across the front, Illinois has switched looks often.
These days, they'll do it in the same season — the Illini featured five different uniform looks last season.
Click on the video above for a look at uniforms through the years, and also scroll below for more photos.
PHOTOS: Illinois basketball uniforms through the years
1922-23_Illini_men's_basketball_team.jpg
Illini 1975-80.jfif
Illini 1983 unis.jpg
Illini 1989 unis.jpg
Illini 2005 unis.jpg
Illini 2005 unis3.jpg
Illini 2014 unis2.jpg
Illini 2016 unis2.jpg
Illini 2016 unis5.jpg
Illini 2018 unis3.jpg
Illini 2020 unis.jpg
Illini 2021 unis.jpg
Chester Frazier, Shaun Pruitt
Cal State LB vs Illinois NCAA 1993
MICHIGAN VS. ILLINOIS
Dave Downey early 60s - Copy.jpg
doc21794320210503142048_001 - Copy.jpg
Efrem Winters 1983 - Copy.jpg
Illini 1973 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2001 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2005 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2014 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2014 unis3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2015 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2015 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2016 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2016 unis3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2016 unis4 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2017 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2017 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2017 unis3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2018 unis - Copy.jpg
Illini 2018 unis2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2019 unis 2 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2019 unis 3 - Copy.jpg
Illini 2020 unis - Copy.jpg
Nick Anderson 1989 road.jpg
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!