Watch now: Illinois freshman Brandon Lieb getting comfortable in Champaign

All of that, though, starts in the mind. Cockburn has 75 pounds on Lieb and a season of college basketball under his belt.

“Mentality is such a big part of it,” Lieb said. “I’m obviously not physically at that level with him, but if that’s my thought process every day, then I’m really not going to be improving. I think it’s been the opposite for me. Every day I’m learning new things."

When Lieb committed to Illinois in June, he openly spoke of the possibility of taking a redshirt while he worked with head strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher on adding weight. That plan could have changed when the NCAA announced this year would be a free year because of the pandemic. Basically, it doesn't matter of Lieb plays in one game this year or all 27; he'll still be a true freshman next season.

Perhaps that could open the possibility of getting into games that have already been decided.

"It hasn’t changed much on my end," Lieb said. "I’m approaching it the same way. Everyday I know it’s a process, putting on weight, strength that’s going to translate on the court. At the same time, if I can get a couple game reps in a blowout game or something like that, I think that can be kind of invaluable going forward."