Watch now: Illinois State guard DJ Horne enters transfer portal

NORMAL — Illinois State basketball leading scorer DJ Horne has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, the sophomore guard announced on Twitter on Thursday.

"I would like to start by saying it has been an amazing 2 years here at ISU," Horne said in his social media post. "Thank you coach Dan Muller and staff for trusting in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents.

"With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to further pursue my basketball career. To my teammates and Redbird fans, thank you for your support and I wish you the best! #GoRedbirds."

A 6-foot-1 native of Raleigh, N.C., Horne earned third team all-Missouri Valley Conference honors this past season after averaging 15.1 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Horne also led the Redbirds in 3-point percentage (42.4), free throw percentage (85.4) and steals (35).

He was part of the MVC All-Freshman team after averaging 8.7 points in his first season as a Redbird. Horne started 42 of the 50 games he appeared in at ISU.