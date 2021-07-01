Watch now: Illinois State waiting word on Antonio Reeves' status as workouts leave Muller excited

NORMAL — Summer basketball workouts have left Illinois State head men's basketball coach Dan Muller pumped up for better days ahead for his Redbirds.

Even with one key guy still missing.

Muller said sophomore guard Antonio Reeves has been training on his own off-campus after putting his name into the NBA Draft in March. Reeves has until Wednesday to withdraw his name and return to ISU for the upcoming season.

"His status right now is we're expecting him to come back. That's what he told us. But nothing is official," said Muller during Thursday's MVC basketball coaches Zoom media conference. "We are supporting him in every way we can throughout the process. Right now he's implying he'll be back."

The 6-foot-4 Reeves averaged 12.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while starting 24 of 25 games last season. He would be ISU's leading returning scorer with DJ Horne transferring to Arizona State.

Even without Reeves around yet, Muller reported summer workouts are going well thus far. Four scholarship newcomers — point guard Mark Freeman (Tennessee State), 6-7 forward Kendall Lewis (Appalachian State) and 6-10 Liam McChesney (Utah State) and 6-11 center Ryan Schmitt (Des Moines Area Community College) — have Muller and his staff excited about turning things around after 10-21 and 7-18 records the last two seasons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"(They have) jumped in and fit in seamlessly. It helps all of them have had post-high school experience. All four are very talented," said Muller. "They're all as tall as we thought they were. That's a good thing when you don't meet someone in person (because of COVID-19 recruiting restrictions that were in place)."

While Muller cautions there is a long way to go after just 2½ weeks of summer workouts, he believes the Redbirds will be much improved.

"I really like where our roster is at right now talent-wise. I'm more excited about our talent level on our roster right now than it has been in about 3-4 years," he said. "That's not to put anything on our last couple teams. Three weeks in, we have talent. We have to make sure the guys expect to win, and that's hard to do when you've had down years. But I think we have guys who are hungry."

Defensively, the Redbirds have regressed the last two seasons. Opponents have shot 44.8 and 44.4%, respectively, from the field against ISU.

Muller expects those number to change this winter.

"I don't care how good you are as a coach, personnel matters in every way. We have brought in some high-level defenders, in particular Kendall Lewis and Mark Freeman," he said. "Those two guys have a chance to be special defensively."

Muller also expects improvements defensively in their second year in the program from freshmen Howard Fleming Jr., Emon Washington and Alston Andrews and junior guard Josiah Strong.

"In this league you don't win unless you guard," said Muller, who will be in his 11th season as head coach. "You have to guard if you want to win, the tournament especially. We'll emphasize it and talk about it, but our personnel is going to give us a huge boost in our ability to be good defensively."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.