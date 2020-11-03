Watch now: Lijah Donnelly eager for season to get rolling for Lincoln College

LINCOLN — After not playing much in two seasons at Illinois State, Lijah Donnelly was on the court for almost 37 minutes in his first game for Lincoln College last week.
"I wouldn't say I was nervous, but I was anxious to be out there," said Donnelly, a Bloomington High School graduate. "A lot of times player's excitement can mess with their emotions, but once I kind of got the rhythm and feel of the game I calmed down and played."
It appears Donnelly will have to wait for his second game with the Lynx.
Lincoln College men's basketball coach Pat Lepper said the school has canceled its three games this week after a couple Lincoln College athletes in other sports and some athletic department members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Lepper knows this is a situation that could affect many other college teams at all levels this season.
"Losing these games is tough to swallow because we were really going to find out who we are," said Lepper, who has no returning starters from last season's NAIA Division II National Tournament qualifying team. "Now we're going to have to take a step back, take a deep breath and wait until we get another chance."
Donnelly, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, recorded 16 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Lynx in an 85-76 overtime loss to Indiana-Kokomo.
After playing his first two years at Division II Illinois-Springfield, Donnelly transferred to ISU as a walk-on in 2018. He sat out his first season with the Redbirds per NCAA transfer rules before appearing in 13 games off the bench last season, scoring 14 points with four rebounds and four assists.
"I feel at this type of year and with stuff going on, I try to play every game like it's my last because it really could be your last game especially what you're hearing now," said Donnelly, who was put on scholarship for second semester last season at ISU. "Especially being a senior, I just lost three games."
The Lynx can practice because they don't have any players testing positive. Otherwise, they would have to shut down completely for 14 days.
Now, Lincoln College's next game will be Nov. 14 at Saint Ambrose.
"It's crazy," said Donnelly. "It's some confusing times, but I think the best thing right now is continue to try and explain how serious COVID is."
Lincoln College doesn't test its athletes on a weekly basis, said Lepper. Instead, Donnelly said the Lynx athletes have daily temperature checks before practice and also have athletes keep track of any symptoms they might have on a phone app.
The basketball team has gone through more than 20 practices already. The start-stop-start nature of the season this early is difficult to navigate, according to Lepper.
He plans to talk to his team about returning to practice sometime this week, but he cautions they need to have the right mindset. The Lynx learned all about the global pandemic last season when they were getting ready to play in the NAIA nationals in South Dakota before it was abruptly canceled.
"As coaches we all seem to want to have the answers. At these times I think I have more questions than I have answers," said Lepper. "We have to get a state of mind where we try to understand what's going on. We can only control what we can control, and when we do practice we have to make sure we're getting stuff done and not in there goofing around or wasting time."
Lepper thought he would have NAIA All-America guard Darnell Latham Jr. as his only returning starter from last season's 19-13 squad.
However, Latham transferred to Division I Southern Utah. Getting another Division I player in Donnelly is helping to soften the blow of Latham's departure, who averaged 18.3 points last season to lead the Lynx.
"He gives us leadership and an edge. He's very competitive, vocal and aggressive," said Lepper of Donnelly. "He'll give us scoring, too. He's athletic and quick and he's talented. Lijah's a guy who's going to get the team fired up. He's going to be competitive in every game and every moment."
DeAndre Freeman returns for Lincoln College after missing last season with a knee injury. Freeman, who played with Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu at Morgan Park High School in Chicago, will man the point for the Lynx with Donnelly playing off the ball.
"My role is just to lead these guys, especially having a lot of experience at a higher level. We've got a lot of good pieces," said Donnelly. "It will take a couple practices and games to bring us all together, and once we do that we're going to be a really good team."
The NCAA has decided to give winter sport athletes at all levels another year of eligibility because of the possible disruptions that COVID-19 will have on this season.
Lepper said the NAIA is "in conversations" to do the same for its student-athletes.
If that happens, Donnelly said he'll definitely be back for the 2021-22 season.
"He needs games to get his feet back under him, not just him but our whole team," said Lepper. "Us losing these games this week, especially against really good competition (including No. 3-ranked Indiana Wesleyan), that's when you really figure out who you are."
