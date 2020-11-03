Watch now: Lijah Donnelly eager for season to get rolling for Lincoln College

"It's crazy," said Donnelly. "It's some confusing times, but I think the best thing right now is continue to try and explain how serious COVID is."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln College doesn't test its athletes on a weekly basis, said Lepper. Instead, Donnelly said the Lynx athletes have daily temperature checks before practice and also have athletes keep track of any symptoms they might have on a phone app.

The basketball team has gone through more than 20 practices already. The start-stop-start nature of the season this early is difficult to navigate, according to Lepper.

He plans to talk to his team about returning to practice sometime this week, but he cautions they need to have the right mindset. The Lynx learned all about the global pandemic last season when they were getting ready to play in the NAIA nationals in South Dakota before it was abruptly canceled.

"As coaches we all seem to want to have the answers. At these times I think I have more questions than I have answers," said Lepper. "We have to get a state of mind where we try to understand what's going on. We can only control what we can control, and when we do practice we have to make sure we're getting stuff done and not in there goofing around or wasting time."