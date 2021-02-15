Will Illinois land a No. 1 seed? How did Michigan look so dominant after its 23-day COVID-19 pause? 4 Big Ten basketball takeaways

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee confirmed it thinks highly of the Big Ten.
The committee released its current top 16 seeds, which included four Big Ten teams: No. 1 seeds Michigan and Ohio State, the top No. 2 seed in Illinois and the top No. 4 seed in Iowa.
In 35 NCAA Tournaments since the field expanded to 64 in 1985, 13 had more than one No. 1 seed from the same conference. The last time that happened in the Big Ten? 2001, when Illinois and Michigan State held top seeds with the Spartans advancing to the Final Four and Illinois to the Elite Eight.
The Big Ten also had two No. 1 seeds in 1993 with Indiana and Michigan.
There’s still about a month left before Selection Sunday, and much is to be determined with makeup games and likely upsets and surges on the way.
Here are some Big Ten takeaways.
1. Illinois has its sights set on a No. 1 seed.
Illinois’ next four games — against Northwestern, at Minnesota, at Michigan State and against Nebraska — will do little to raise its resume. Wisconsin, which it plays on Feb. 27, is currently listed as No. 18 in the NET ratings.
Luckily for Illinois, it has games left against some potential No. 1 seeds. The Illini’s regular-season finale comes March 6 at Ohio State, which already beat Illinois 87-81 in Champaign. They may also get a makeup for their canceled Feb. 11 game against Michigan.
Of course, either of those teams slipping up will help Illinois. And Illinois needs to avoid letdowns.
The Illini almost suffered one at Nebraska before Ayo Dosunmu played hero once again.
While Illinois has won five straight games, avoiding lackluster starts like it had at Nebraska and finding consistency from start to finish will be important down the stretch.
Last season, Illinois was surging as heading into the Big Ten Tournament with an NCAA Tournament run on its mind before the postseason was shut down because of COVID-19. Illinois has a similar momentum in 2021.
“It takes winning games like this,” Dosunmu said after beating Nebraska. “It’s not going to be pretty. That’s not the reality of it. We have a goal now. We’re trying to win games in a row so when the NCAA Tournament comes, we’re ready and prepared.”
2. Michigan didn’t miss a beat.
The Wolverines would have been forgiven for looking rusty in their first game back after 23 days off because of COVID-19 protocol. It took them only a half to warm up.
Michigan (14-1, 9-1) put together a dominant second half to beat Wisconsin 67-59 Sunday in Madison, Wis.
Down 14 points in the first half and trailing by seven points midway into the second half, Michigan allowed just two Wisconsin field goals and eight points in the last 10 minutes 56 seconds to outscore the Badgers 40-20 after halftime.
Their performance made the Selection Committee seem wise for keeping them as a No. 1 seed despite the long layoff and lack of games played compared to other programs.
Can Michigan keep this up? More importantly, can they sustain the momentum during a Big Ten stretch that will include at least three road games and makeup games in a short amount of time?
The Big Ten notes there’s no punishment for missing games, but cramming in makeup games certainly seems like an undesirable task for a team that has everything to lose — and so much to gain. (More on this below.)
Coach Juwan Howard’s approach in resuming play was wise and will serve Michigan well if its schedule becomes overwhelming.
“We kept it simple,” he told reporters after the win. “Simple plays, limiting our mistakes, valuing the basketball. It was a pause so we can’t do anything about it. I’m going to trust how our guys responded after the long layoff and not making excuses for themselves but coming out here and competing on the road. Winning a game like this on the road says a lot about the character of this group.”
3. What games should be made up?
The Big Ten office is dealing with a riddle.
Several teams have makeup games, but only so much time is left on the schedule before the Big Ten Tournament begins in Indianapolis.
We saw the Big Ten tweak its rules for football to make life more advantageous for Ohio State, which carried the conference’s best hopes into the College Football Playoffs. Might something similar happen that allows basketball teams like Michigan to keep a shining resume?
If the conference says health and safety is paramount, how does that line up with making teams travel extensively and with quick turnarounds — all while maintaining the premise of prioritizing them as amateur athletes?
“That doesn’t sound fun,” Michigan’s Isaiah Livers told reporters of possibility of playing 11 games in a few weeks. “As much as I would like to, we don’t have robotic legs. I wish we didn’t feel game soreness or else I would be all for it. But I’d be very sore and then going into a postseason, I don’t know if that would be the best idea.”
Of course, it was nearly a guarantee that games would be canceled while playing during a pandemic, so end-of-season makeup games were to be expected.
“Unfortunately, this is a very uncomfortable year, crazy times that we all are dealing with,” Howard said. “If the main thing is about our health and safety, let’s make sure that’s the main thing.”
There is one game Michigan — and all Big Ten fans — want to see.
“Obviously playing Illinois is one I have circled,” Livers said. “That’s one game I’m really hoping they reschedule.”
4. Nebraska is in the gauntlet.
Other than logistical obstacles, it would be hard for the Big Ten to give Michigan a break after scheduling a slew of makeup games for the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska lost 77-72 in overtime Friday to Illinois, a makeup game from an earlier cancellation because of COVID-19 issues within the Cornhuskers’ program. The Huskers flew to Penn State on Saturday and notched their first conference win with a 62-61 victory.
They’ve got no time to rest with back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday at Maryland and just two days — including a travel day — before hosting Purdue on Saturday.
Before facing Illinois, Nebraska had lost to Michigan State on Feb. 6, Minnesota on Feb. 8 and Wisconsin on Feb. 10.
Phew.
It hasn’t been an easy go for coach Fred Hoiberg, the former Bulls coach who is in his second season with Nebraska. Before beating Penn State, he had lost 26 straight Big Ten games. Nebraska hadn’t won since beating NAIA program Doane on Dec. 17, 2020.
“I told them, ‘You guys have been knocking on the door; let’s go kick that thing down,” Hoiberg said after the win. “They went out and continue to fight. That’s the thing I’m so proud of this group, is how they continue to go out there and battle. For me, yeah, probably a big sense of relief.”