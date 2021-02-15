Will Illinois land a No. 1 seed? How did Michigan look so dominant after its 23-day COVID-19 pause? 4 Big Ten basketball takeaways

Their performance made the Selection Committee seem wise for keeping them as a No. 1 seed despite the long layoff and lack of games played compared to other programs.

Can Michigan keep this up? More importantly, can they sustain the momentum during a Big Ten stretch that will include at least three road games and makeup games in a short amount of time?

The Big Ten notes there’s no punishment for missing games, but cramming in makeup games certainly seems like an undesirable task for a team that has everything to lose — and so much to gain. (More on this below.)

Coach Juwan Howard’s approach in resuming play was wise and will serve Michigan well if its schedule becomes overwhelming.

“We kept it simple,” he told reporters after the win. “Simple plays, limiting our mistakes, valuing the basketball. It was a pause so we can’t do anything about it. I’m going to trust how our guys responded after the long layoff and not making excuses for themselves but coming out here and competing on the road. Winning a game like this on the road says a lot about the character of this group.”

3. What games should be made up?

The Big Ten office is dealing with a riddle.