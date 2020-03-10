Check out the pairings for the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament

The lone senior of the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team, Sydney Shanks, employs a high-energy style her teammates have mirrored to help her reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in her career.
Kendall Sosa (Normal Community) and Sydney Shanks (Central Catholic) used to be Intercity rivals. Now teammates at Illinois Wesleyan, they also are together as first-team selections on the all-CCIW women's basketball team.
Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie gives instruction to her team during their Missouri Valley Conference game against Loyola on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU went on to win, 86-85, in double overtime.