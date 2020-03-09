You are the owner of this article.
Check out the pairings for the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament
Check out the pairings for the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament

021520-blm-spt-9isuwomen

Illinois State head women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie gives instruction to her team during their Missouri Valley Conference game against Loyola on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Redbird Arena. ISU went on to win, 86-85, in double overtime.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN

Missouri Valley Tournament

AT MOLINE

Thursday

Game 1 - 4 p.m. - Loyola (8) vs. Indiana State (9)

Game 2 - 7 p.m. - Southern Illinois (7) vs. Evansville (10)

Friday

Game 3 - Noon - Missouri State (1) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 - 2:30 p.m. - Illinois State (4) vs. Northern Iowa (5)

Game 5 - 6 p.m. - Drake (2) vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6 - 8:30 p.m. - Bradley (3) vs. Valparaiso (6)

Saturday

Game 7 - 1:30 p.m. - Winners Games 3 and 4

Game 8 - 4 p.m. - Winners Games 5 and 6

Sunday

Game 9 - 2 p.m. - Winners Games 7 and 8 (championship)

