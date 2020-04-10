Former Illinois Wesleyan athletes in healthcare leaning on fellow members of their medical teams

Besides being concerned about her former players, Smith worries about their parents.

"We have a lot of parents of our current players who are in the nursing field," she said. "That's always a concern, always a prayer at night."

Student-athletes in nursing are easy for Nelson-Brown to spot.

"I think they have that nurturing side in them," she said. "No matter what, they are one of the first ones to help out if needed. I think that's a normal characteristic of all of them. They are willing to help in any way they can.

"To be a nursing student and an athlete is pretty tough. It's tough balancing the workload that they have with being a student-athlete. So they've got to be very good with their time management. They've got to be organized. They've got to stay on top of things."

Nursing students have proven they aren't afraid to work.

"I know that the amount of time that they have to put in is really consuming," Smith said. "They get up early. Then they've got to come to practice. Then they've got to prepare for their clinicals. I know the junior year is really hard on them."

Bullington said the pandemic has been hard on her hospital's staff.