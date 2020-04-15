Former Normal Community basketball star Summer Stoewer came through in the clutch for Illinois Central College

NORMAL — For either of the two kinds of shots in the game of basketball — those involving no pressure and those with the outcome on the line — Karrie Redeker knew the ball needed to be in Summer Stoewer's hands.
"Her leadership ability to make the right read or shot in a pressure situation was as good as any player I've ever coached and the reason that we won a lot of games during her time here," said Redeker, whose Illinois Central College team went 25-7 last season and 32-3 during Stoewer's freshman year.
A 5-foot-7 Normal Community High School graduate, Stoewer earned NJCAA second-team All-American honors this season after averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals.
"I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates," Stoewer said. "I feel very blessed."
Stoewer shot 42% from the field, 37.4% from 3-point range and 76.7% from the line.
"Summer had a fantastic sophomore year as well as career at ICC," Redeker said. "She was a very solid all-around performer as she stuffed the sheet with points, rebounds, assists and steals on a nightly basis.
"She also hit a ton of big shots for us at big moments and never froze under the pressure of the bright lights. The bigger the game, the bigger she played."
Stoewer helped the Cougars go undefeated in the Midwest Athletic Conference (MWAC) for the second straight season en route to the league's player of the year award.
"Summer was definitely our best scorer," Redeker said. "She could shoot the 3, hit the pull-up jumper or take the ball to the hoop. She also could see the floor well so she set others up to score.
"And then she led us defensively as she pressured on the wing for steals. Sometimes we had her play the point as she was also good with the ball in her hands."
As a freshman, Stoewer averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals while helping the Cougars earn the No. 1 seeding in the NJCAA National Tournament, where they were upset in the Elite Eight.
At NCHS, Stoewer earned Pantagraph All-Area second-team honors as a senior after averaging 9.8 points for a 23-7 team.
"In college, she seemed to be more aggressive offensively," Redeker said. "We play a fast pace and that really suited her talents. She always had the green light to shoot and played to her strengths, but also set her teammates up for scores."
Stoewer credits her offensive prowess in college to an improved mindset.
"I think I am a much more confident player than I was in high school," she said. "I look to score a lot more and I have sort of learned to trust myself on defense a little more."
Reserved by nature, Stoewer came out of her shell at ICC.
"Summer can be kind of quiet, so we looked for ways to get her to lead by example," Redeker said. "She had goals to do chest bumps or high-fives during timeouts of our games and that really suited her.
"When she's having fun and loose, she plays better, so we also really worked on getting her to play the next play, even if she missed the previous shot or had a turnover."
When it came to pushing Stoewer, Redeker didn't hold back.
"There were times she would really get on me during practice, for school work, or just other things outside of basketball; but that is also how I knew she would always have my back," Stoewer said.
"She cares about her players more than just during practice or games, and it really makes playing for her an unforgettable experience. I truly believe that going to ICC and playing for Coach Redeker was the best choice I could have possibly made."
Choosing to play basketball was another good choice.
"Basketball has given me lifelong friends and has taught me many lessons that every person needs to lead a successful lifestyle," Stoewer said. "I have played basketball practically my whole life and it has most definitely helped to keep me on track and on the right path for the type of life I want to have in the future."
Stoewer, who is preparing for a career in criminal justice, has yet to sort out her athletic plans for next year. Others helping ICC shine this year were Normal West graduate Ayanna Gibbs and Eureka alumna Courtney Heffren, both freshmen.
Gibbs, who started the last 16 games, averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds en route to MWAC Co-Freshman of the Year honors. Heffren, who also played volleyball, started the last 13 games as an off-guard and averaged 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds. She led the team in field goal percentage at 50.7%.
"My teammates were a key factor for me," Stoewer said. "We always had each other's backs and we all knew we could count on each other when we needed to. Both of my years at ICC, I felt that the teams had great bonds and it is so much easier and more enjoyable to play basketball when you have great teammates that are playing by your side."
For the rest of the Cougars, it was enjoyable to have someone step forward to take those high-pressure shots.
