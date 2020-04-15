Former Normal Community basketball star Summer Stoewer came through in the clutch for Illinois Central College

"I think I am a much more confident player than I was in high school," she said. "I look to score a lot more and I have sort of learned to trust myself on defense a little more."

Reserved by nature, Stoewer came out of her shell at ICC.

"Summer can be kind of quiet, so we looked for ways to get her to lead by example," Redeker said. "She had goals to do chest bumps or high-fives during timeouts of our games and that really suited her.

"When she's having fun and loose, she plays better, so we also really worked on getting her to play the next play, even if she missed the previous shot or had a turnover."

When it came to pushing Stoewer, Redeker didn't hold back.

"There were times she would really get on me during practice, for school work, or just other things outside of basketball; but that is also how I knew she would always have my back," Stoewer said.

"She cares about her players more than just during practice or games, and it really makes playing for her an unforgettable experience. I truly believe that going to ICC and playing for Coach Redeker was the best choice I could have possibly made."

Choosing to play basketball was another good choice.