Former University High star Chante Stonewall remaining ready for pro basketball opportunities

NORMAL — The sports idiom "rub some dirt on it" after getting injured suggests we should shrug off boo-boos and get back in the game.
Chante Stonewall is shrugging off the emotional pain of not being selected in the April 17 WNBA draft with a similar "rub some dirt on it" disdain.
"I'm disappointed, but I'm just saying it's not the end of me potentially playing in the WNBA," said the former University High School star, who was the 2015 Pantagraph Area Player of the Year.
"I'm sure I'm not the only one who didn't get drafted who had the desire to play at the next level, but it's not the end of our careers. I know in the future I'll get another opportunity, so I'm not too upset. I understand it's a process."
Stonewall's name appeared on several mock draft lists while she earned Big East Conference defensive player of the year honors as a DePaul senior. The 6-foot-1 forward led the 28-5 league champions in scoring average (17.4), steals (71) and blocks (16) while also grabbing 5.6 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
Prior to the draft, in which 36 players were selected, USA Today predicted Stonewall would be chosen 30th by Chicago. Earlier lists had her going as high as 22nd and mentioned Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Connecticut as possible takers.
"I feel like I had a good four years (in college) and I had the opportunity to have WNBA scouts see my practices," she said. "My agent is doing a great job getting my name out there along with my coaching staff at DePaul."
The coronavirus pandemic has left the start of WNBA preseason camps in limbo.
"I'm in a waiting process right now," said Stonewall, who would like to play professionally overseas even if she also lands a WNBA free agent contract.
The 34-game WNBA regular season ends in September.
"Most WNBA players have to play overseas at some point to occupy their time and make money doing what they love," Stonewall said. "I know the overseas stuff starts around September."
Stonewall has plenty to offer a pro team. She has the speed and endurance of a two-time Class 2A state 300-meter hurdle champion, the competitive fire of a player who scored 1,622 career points as DePaul went 108-29 and the smarts of a scholar worthy of making a 10-woman national student-athlete team.
"I am like this Energizer Bunny," she quipped. "I'm a doer. I'm ultra competitive."
Stonewall wishes she could have displayed her will to win during the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled by the pandemic.
"I'll always remember how I felt that day when I heard the news," she said. "I know all these (adverse) experiences will help me to be a better person, be a better athlete. During this time, you kind of learn a lot about yourself.
"It sucks that it ended the way it did, but I'm pretty happy to say I did end my senior year as a Big East champ, which a lot of people can't say."
DePaul got off to one of its fastest starts in school history at 9-1 and 19-2.
"It was the most competitive group I've ever had a chance to play with," Stonewall said. "I had a blast being able to lead them and be a captain for them."
In terms of her individual performance, Stonewall can't complain.
"I will say my senior year, there was a lot of growth off and on the court," she said. "I feel I was a complete player. I knew I had the opportunity to guard every team's best player."
Few foes could match Stonewall's stamina.
"For anybody who is trying to play college ball, you have to be fit, especially for a style of play like DePaul ball," she said. "My senior year, that was the most fit I've ever been in college."
Stonewall's fitness in high school took a hit when she suffered a prep-career-ending knee injury prior to her senior season. As a junior, she'd averaged 14.6 points on 55.1% shooting to go with 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.9 steals for a 31-2 Sweet Sixteen team that climbed as high as No. 1 in the Class 3A state poll.
"I was lucky enough to stay healthy all of my four years in college," she said. "I do think track helped me tremendously."
Stonewall credits 34th-year coach Doug Bruno for bringing out her best.
"Our relationship was a bit complicated," she admits. "We definitely had some growing pains. Once we understood each other ... our relationship grew and our respect just took off. I love being coached by him. I still get calls from him like every four days. He's constantly checking up on me, making sure I'm OK."
Stonewall saw a similar story arc in her relationship with co-captain Kelly Campbell.
"Our freshman year, we kind of bumped heads because we were so competitive and we just really wanted a starting spot," Stonewall remembers. "To see how Kelly and my relationship transformed throughout the four years was pretty amazing. Now we're really good friends."
As the pandemic drags on, Stonewall keeps fit by running three miles a day in Normal. A frequent workout partner is former Bloomington High School player Lijah Donnelly, a redshirt junior at Illinois State. Sunday is their fifth anniversary as a couple.
"It's actually been pretty helpful having a partner who knows the game," Stonewall said. "He's one of my biggest supporters."
Other big fans are her parents, Shun and Evelyn. One or both attended nearly every DePaul game, including trips to France and Cancun.
"All those cool places, they've been there supporting me, wearing Stonewall shirts," she said. "There is nothing like being able to play in front of your parents."
As they follow her in the pro ranks, they'll no doubt watch her sacrifice her body for the team, rub some dirt on any boo-boos and keep going.
