Former University High star Chante Stonewall remaining ready for pro basketball opportunities

NORMAL — The sports idiom "rub some dirt on it" after getting injured suggests we should shrug off boo-boos and get back in the game.

Chante Stonewall is shrugging off the emotional pain of not being selected in the April 17 WNBA draft with a similar "rub some dirt on it" disdain.

"I'm disappointed, but I'm just saying it's not the end of me potentially playing in the WNBA," said the former University High School star, who was the 2015 Pantagraph Area Player of the Year.

"I'm sure I'm not the only one who didn't get drafted who had the desire to play at the next level, but it's not the end of our careers. I know in the future I'll get another opportunity, so I'm not too upset. I understand it's a process."

Stonewall's name appeared on several mock draft lists while she earned Big East Conference defensive player of the year honors as a DePaul senior. The 6-foot-1 forward led the 28-5 league champions in scoring average (17.4), steals (71) and blocks (16) while also grabbing 5.6 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.