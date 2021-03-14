Haack helps Bradley women win MVC for 1st NCAA berth

MOLINE — Gabi Haack hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Bradley to its first NCAA Tournament with a 78-70 win over Drake in the championship game of the reconfigured Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Sunday.

Haack had a pair of 3-pointers in a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter that gave the fifth-seeded Braves a 76-66 lead with 2:37 to play. Drake, the second seed, was 2 for 6 with four turnovers in the last seven minutes.

Bradley was scheduled to play league champion and 17th-ranked Missouri State in the semifinals on Saturday but the Bears, probably an NCAA Tournament lock with a 21-2 record, pulled out over a positive COVID-19 test in the Bradley party.

The game was deemed no contest and the tournament was reseeded, as determined before the tournament, with the Braves playing — and beating — sixth-seeded Loyola on Saturday night while second-seeded Drake got a bye into the finals.

The start of the semifinal game and consequently the championship game were pushed back a couple hours.

Drake only had eight players for the championship because three players were out for contact tracing.