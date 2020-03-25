You are the owner of this article.
Illinois Wesleyan's Kendall Sosa earns All-America honorable mention from D3hoops.com
BLOOMINGTON — A sensational season earned Illinois Wesleyan basketball junior guard Kendall Sosa D3hoops.com All-America Honorable Mention status, the organization announced. 

The Normal Community High School graduate is the fourth Titan to earn D3hoops.com All-America distinction, joining Rebekah Ehresman, Olivia Lett, and Christina Solari, and was one of just six non-seniors named to the 20-player list.

A first team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin unanimous selection, Sosa put together a season for the record books. She topped the CCIW and ranked 13th nationally with a scoring average of 21.3 points per game, becoming just the third player in IWU history to average more than 20 points.

Sosa scored 617 points, the second-most in school history, and a total that ranks fourth in the country. She also ranked 11th in field goals made (215) and 20th in free throw percentage (86.3), while sitting inside the country's top-100 in seven additional categories.

Sosa, who became the 24th Titan to eclipse 1,000 career points, was a three-time CCIW Player of the Week honoree. She posted five 30-plus point efforts and registered a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double back in November.

Through three seasons, Sosa ranks 20th in IWU history with 1,037 career points. Additionally, her 134 3-pointers ranked 11th in IWU annals and her 186 assists rank 24th.

Sosa helped the Titans go 20-9 and reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they lost to No. 2 Hope, 72-69. IWU won the CCIW Tournament.

